NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago at Congress hours prior the 4th State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte, July 22, 2019.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Makabayan solons support Abante as minority leader; Lagman abstains
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc on Monday said it supported Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. (Manila 6th District) as minority leader of the House of Representatives — a move that was defied by opposition Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay 1st District), who abstained from voting on a new House speaker. 

Ahead of the voting, a coalition — which included the Makabayan bloc — threw their support behind Abante, whom they call a “leader who can be collegial during debates in the crafting of laws.”

Garnering 266 votes, Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig City-Pateros) — a solid ally of President Rodrigo Duterte — emerged as the 22nd House speaker, defeating Abante who got 28 votes. The losing candidate, by tradition, will be the minority leader.

READ: House installs Alan Peter Cayetano as speaker

“We recognize the imperative to uphold the checks and balances of power in the legislative branch, thus, the need for an independent voice that will fiscalize and scrutinize,” the coalition said in a statement.

“A genuine minority speaks truth to power in safeguarding the country and people it serves,” they added.

The lower chamber’s minority bloc is supposed to be a check on the powerful majority and has guaranteed membership in committees unlike legislators who are considered independent.

Explaining his abstention, Lagman — who, in the past, backed the Makabayan bloc’s major moves in Congress and voted with the opposition — said he decided to “remain with the independent opposition.”

“Both candidates for speaker, including the projected runner-up and presumptive minority leader, are the identical sides of the same supermajority coin,” the lawmaker from Albay said in a statement.

READ: Duterte to be on legacy and lecture mode in his 4th SONA

The Makabayan bloc is composed of lawmakers from activist groups.

The bloc was part of the House supermajority from July 2016 to September 2017, when it broke away over disagreements with Duterte administration policies such as the imposition of martial law in Mindanao, stalled peace talks with communist rebels and Duterte’s stance on Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea.

When there was a battle for the official minority bloc last year, the Makabayan lawmakers joined the “minority” bloc composed of Liberal Party legislators and members of the so-called “Magnificent 7” led by Rep. Miro Quimbo (Marikina).

LIVE UPDATES: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019

Rep. Edgar Erice (Caloocan) earlier said at least 10 LP House members will be joining the majority bloc led by administration allies in the lower chamber of Congress.

In a television earlier this week, Erice said the decision of LP congressmen to join the House majority is mostly out of practicality.

4TH SONA MAKABAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A force at 40: Vintage Pacman downs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao continued to write history by scoring a narrow yet thrilling decision over previously unbeaten Keith Thurman...
Headlines
Bong Revilla feels 'vindicated' by Senate comeback
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
"At least we were able to return to the Senate. While I was heading in, this is my second time to come back, I still had flashbacks...
Headlines
Sotto elected as Senate president
6 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri nominated Sotto for the presidency of the Senate, with Sen. Panfilo Lacson seconding...
Headlines
Calm before the storm?
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
On the eve of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), several congressmen revealed the fight for the leadership in the House...
Headlines
Negros cops tortured before execution — probers
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
They were tortured and summarily executed.
Headlines
Latest
17 minutes ago
'Not today': Palace to submit proposed 2020 budget 'maybe in two weeks'
By Alexis Romero | 17 minutes ago
The executive department is expected to submit its proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for next year to Congress within...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Makabayan solons support Abante as minority leader; Lagman abstains
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc called Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. a “leader who can be collegial during debates in the crafting of...
Headlines
2 hours ago
IN PHOTOS: Senate opens regular session of 18th Congress
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
With 22 senators present, the Senate opened the regular session of the 18th Congress on Monday.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Who's who: Winning party-lists and their representatives
2 hours ago
Get to know the winning party-lists and their representatives.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Cardema attends House session amid unresolved substitution plea, gag order
4 hours ago
Former National Youth Commission chair Ronald Gian Carlo Cardema, who is vying to become the Duterte Youth Party-list representative...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with