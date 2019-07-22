NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) arrives at the House of Representatives for the opening of the first regular session of 18th Congress.
Philtar.com/James Relativo
House installs Alan Peter Cayetano as speaker
(Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:48 p.m.) — After a speakership row prior to the opening of the 18th Congress, Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) has finally gained his seat as speaker of the House of Representatives.

With 297 lawmakers present, 266 members of the House voted in favor of Cayetano, 28 voted for Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila), two abstentions and one no vote.

Presidential son Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City), Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) and Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) nominated Cayetano for House speaker.

These three lawmakers earlier expressed interest in the speakership post.

President Rodrigo Duterte had announced that Cayetano and Velasco will share terms as House speaker while Romualdez will be majority leader.

Paolo, meanwhile, said that he is against any term sharing agreement and stressed that this deal was between the three other lawmakers and his father.

In his maiden speech as House speaker, Cayetano said the lower chamber of Congress is a "partner" of the Duterte administration.

"As we seek to win the campaign against drugs, criminality, and corruption, we also seek to win the battle against poverty and other things that are ailing the Filipino people and the nation," Cayetano said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

ALAN PETER CAYETANO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A force at 40: Vintage Pacman downs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao continued to write history by scoring a narrow yet thrilling decision over previously unbeaten Keith Thurman...
Headlines
Calm before the storm?
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
On the eve of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), several congressmen revealed the fight for the leadership in the House...
Headlines
Duterte to deliver legacy SONA
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to be both on legacy and lecture mode as he delivers today his fourth State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
Negros cops tortured before execution — probers
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
They were tortured and summarily executed.
Headlines
Early retirement seen to curb bloated bureaucracy
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Offering early retirement to qualified government employees could save the country’s coffers at least P1 trillion and...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Senate begins sessions for 18th Congress
3 hours ago
Senate President Tito Sotto has banged the gavel Monday morning to officially start the first regular session of the Sen...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Lawmakers file new versions of TRABAHO bill
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
Several lawmakers have filed bills seeking to lower corporate income tax rates and rationalize fiscal incentives in the country,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Dengue cases up in Calabarzon: 50 deaths reported
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday that 50 people have died due to dengue while over 13,000 others were afflicted...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo unfazed by charges
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo remains unperturbed by the filing of charges against her and other members of the opposition as...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘P6-billion budget for SEA Games complied with DBM requirements’
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The total P6-billion budget for the Philippines’ holding of the Southeast Asian Games this year has complied with all...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with