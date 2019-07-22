Who's who: Winning party-lists and their representatives

MANILA, Philippines — So far 47 of the 51 party-lists that won a seat in Congress have received Certifications of Proclamation from the Commission on Elections.

Here are the winning party-lists and their representatives.

Bayan Muna

Sectors: Multi-sectoral (workers, peasants, fisherfolk, indigenous peoples, urban poor)

Advocacy:

Establish a democratic, nationalist and popular government by empowerment, representation and participation.

Assert national sovereignty and independence and protect national patrimony.

Promote a sustainable socio-economic and self-reliant development.

Uphold and protect human rights.

Number of seats won: 3

Representatives:

Carlos Isagani Zarate Member for the Majority of the House Special Committee on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity

Davao-based human rights lawyer prior to becoming a lawmaker

Co-author of People’s Mining Bill in 2013

In the running for next House speaker in the 18th Congress

9th poorest House lawmaker in 2018 with a net worth of P1.7 million Ferdinand Gaite President of the Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (Courage), recognized as a leading umbrella organization for public sector unions in the country having 200 affiliates.

Called for the amendment of the party-list law, arguing that dynasties use the system to have more control in the government. Eufemia Cullamat A Manobo who has joined 300 other Lakbayanis in their call for justice in Manila in 2014. She is the first Lumad to represent Bayan Muna in Congress.

A farmer who hails from Mindanao.

Advocates for an end to mining activities and logging in their ancestral lands in Surigao del Su

Patrol

Party-list name: Public Safety Alliance for Transformation and Rule of Law Inc.

Sectors: Multi-sectoral (educators, businessmen, lawyers and public servants)

Advocacy: Concerned with the safety of the public

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Jorge Antonio Bustos Bustos is the president of the PNPA Alumni Association in Central Luzon.

He is the brother of former Masantol, Pampanga Vice Mayor Jorge Bustos.

Kabayan

Party-list name: Kabalikat ng Mamamayan

Sectors: OFWs, general public

Advocacy: Pushes for health, housing, work and education reforms and aims to champion OFW concerns.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Ron Salo Proposed the need for the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers to “safeguard” and “promote” the welfare of Filipino migrant workers.

Vice chair of the House Committees on Economic Affairs and Rural Development in the 17th congress.

Deputy Majority Leader for Committee on Rules

Member for the Majority for the following committees: Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Committee on Government Reorganization, Committee on Health, Committee on Housing and Urban Development, Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Science and Technology, and Sustainable Development Goals

Pushed for regular P27,000 monthly pay for barangay captains

His party-list mate Harry Roque filed at least seven ethics complaints against him in January 2017 after he launched a disbarment case against the latter. Salo and Roque exchanged accusations of misconduct involving alleged anomalous deals, spread of malicious information and plotting to oust each other.

Abono

Sectors: Multi-sectoral, agricultural

Advocacy: Continuous implementation and enhancement of programs, advocacies and projects that will improve the lives of the marginalized and agricultural sector of La Union.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Conrado Estrella III Estrella, chair of the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, formulated a Technical Working Group to study the proposed bill which seeks to create a “Magna Carta of student-athletes.”

He is part of the Estrella political clan of Pangasinan. He also served as Pangasinan’s 6th District representative from 1987 to 1995.

He is the grandson of late Pangasinan Gov. Conrado Estrella Sr. His brother, Robert Raymond Estrella, has also served as a representative of the party-list.

Amin

Party-list name: Anak Mindanao

Sectors: Regional

Advocacy: To advocate and undertake initiatives to realize; to practice humane governance; to ensure the security of people’s lives and properties; enhance social enterprise.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Amihilda Sangcopan Her House panel was instrumental in discussions at the lower house of the then-Bangsamoro Basic Law.

She took over Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman’s post after the latter resigned from the position in 2017 in light of the Marawi crisis.

Sangcopan was the party-list’s chief of staff in the 12th, 13th and 14th Congress.

Member for the Majority in the following House bodies: Committee on Food Security, Committee on Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples, Committee on Mindanao Affairs, Committee on Muslim Affairs, Committee on People’s Participation, Committee on Population and Family Relations, and Committee on Women and Gender Equality

Bagong Henerasyon

Sector: Multi-sectoral

Advocacy: Aims to fight sickness, ignorance, poverty and indifference by empowering knowledge and skills

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Bernadette Herrera-Dy Dy was elected as councilor of the first district of Quezon City in 2001 when she was 26 years old. She served for three consecutive terms until 2010.

She finished her bachelor’s degree in Business Economics and master’s degree in Finance at the University of the Philippines.

Dy founded the Bagong Henerasyon Foundation Inc. in 2001. The foundation’s application for accreditation was authorized in 2009 and the party-list fielded Dy as its first nominee.

TUCP

Party-list name: Trade Union Congress Party

Sector: Workers

Advocacy:

Provide decent jobs, security of tenure and living wage.

Abolish child labor, eliminate discrimination in emplyment and occupation, eliminate complusary labor, and uphold respect for freedom of association of all forms of compulsory labor.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Raymond Democrito Mendoza Mendoza, president of TUCP, is the husband of incumbent Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza. He is TUCP’s 1st nominee.

His father Democrito Mendoza founded TUCP.

He obtained his law degree from the University of San Carlos in 1988 and earned certificates from the UN International Labour Organization and completed the Financial Analysis Program for Labor Leaders in Turin, Italy (1995) and Occupational Safety and Health Course (2000) from the same country.

Diwa

Party-list name: Democratic Independent Worker’s Association

Sector: Workers

Advocacy:

Aims to protect and promote workers’ rights and welfare.

Aims to provide workers’ opportunities and foster growth.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Michael Edgar Aglipay Michael is the son of former Philippine National Police Director General Edgar Batalla Aglipay. Aglipay is an economist, educator and entrepreneur.

He is the brother of former Diwa party-list representative and current Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay Villar and brother-in-law of Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

The Diwa party-list website says Aglipay has a track record in leading companies in various industries namely: Emme Subic Transport Corporation, Emme Group of Companies, Secured Logistics, Aglipay Security Group, Maxihome Land and Development Inc. and Maxx Hotel Philippines Corporation

A Teacher

Party-list name: Advocacy for Teacher Empowerment Through Action, Cooperation and Harmony Towards Educational Reforms Inc.

Sector: Education

Advocacy: Advocate teacher empowerment; educational reform; propose laws in Congress in response to teachers’ needs and to improve Philippine education

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Mariano Piamonte Jr. Piamonte is reportedly associated with the private education sector.

He was the head of the Catholic Educators Association of the Philippines, an association of Catholic schools in the Philippines.

He was also a board member of a private university based in Malolos, Bulacan.

AGAP

Party-list name: Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines

Sector: Agriculture

Advocacy: Push for public knowledge and government intervention on agriculture topics.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Rico Geron Geron served as the general manager of Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative in Batangas.

He voted in favor of the controversial Death Penalty Bill.

CWS

Party-list name: Construction Workers' Solidarity

Sectors: Workers

Advocacy:

Promotion of stable and secure employment.

Address the plight of construction workers through stronger cooperation between and among industry stakeholders.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Romeo Momo Sr. Momo was charged with plunder in 2014 before the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged irregularities on the rehabilitation of a national road in southern Masbate.

He is a former Department of Public Works and Highways undersecretary for regional operations.

Bahay

Party-list name: Bahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino

Sector: General public

Advocacy: Advocates for a better quality of life for Filipinos through social empowerment, socialized housing, and well-integrated livelihood programs.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Naealla Rose Bainto-Aguinaldo She was appointed as a member of the Career Executive Service Board, signed on Oct. 4, 2017 by President Duterte.

She is the wife of Commission on Audit chairperson Michael Aguinaldo.

She was an undersecretary/chief of staff at the Office of the President, according to a 2018 directory released by the Department of Budget and Management.

Top 10 bar top notcher in 2009, graduated from Ateneo de Manila University

TGP

Party-list name: Talino at Galing ng Pinoy

Sector: General public

Advocacy: Recognize, promote and provide economic and social opportunity to talented Filipinos in the field of technical skills, creative arts, science, sports and entertainment.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Jose Teves Jr. Teves is a former vice governor of Catanduanes

RAM

Party-list name: Rebolusyonaryong Alyansang Makabansa

Sector: General public

Advocacy: RAM dreams to capture the idealism and nationalism of the country’s heroes and martyrs who have fought for independence; maintain a political order that does real justice to democracy; create a vibrant and thriving economy; and have a social order liberated from tyranny.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Aloysia Lim Aloysia is the wife of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairperson Danilo Lim, who is also the chairperson of RAM.

Dumper PTDA

Party-list name: Dumper Philippines Taxi Drivers Association

Sector: Taxi drivers

Advocacy:

Unite and give voice to taxi drivers in promoting reforms in the taxi industry.

Improve the image of taxi drivers.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Claudine Diana Bautista Bautista is the daughter of Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista.

She’s part of Kontra Daya’s flagged representatives that are not part of the marginalized sector and are categorized under dynastic groups.

Co-founder of Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional party formed by presidential daughter Sara Duterte.

She owns a Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League team, the Davao Occidental Tigers.

Probinsyano Ako

Party-list name: Probinsyano Ako

Sector: Rural families

Advocacy: Uplift the general welfare of probinsyanos (people dwelling in the provinces) in the country.

Number of seats won: 2

Representatives:

Rudy Caesar “Baby Boy” Fariñas Son of former House Majority Leader Rep. Rodolfo “Rudy” Fariñas (Ilocos Norte 1st District) who dropped out of the race for the 2019 elections after 39 years in politics. Lira Fuster Fariñas Wife of Laoag City Administrator Jami Fariñas, who is the son of former Laoag City Vice Mayor Michael Fariñas.

Manila Teachers

Party-list name: Manila Teachers Party-list

Sector: Youth, cultural heritage

Advocacy: Empower the youth, ensure safe communities for conducive learning and promote national and cultural heritage.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Virgilio Lacson Lacson is the fifth richest solon in the House of Representatives in 2018 with a net worth of P794 million. He was also the 6th richest lawmaker in Congress in 2017 with a net worth of P791.69 million.

Philreca

Party-list name: Philippine Rural Electronic Cooperatives Association Inc.

Sectors: Electric cooperatives and its member-consumer-owners

Advocacy: Sustain the rural electrification program, fight and protect the rights of consumer-owners in electric cooperatives, lower the price of electricity and improve electricity service and distribution.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Presley de Jesus De Jesus is Philreca’s president.

Together with the National Association of General Managers of Electric Cooperatives, Philreca opposed the proposal of the Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. in building solar minigrids in popular tourist destinations. They also probed whether the government was in favor of for-profit groups in the power sector.

APEC

Party-list name: Association of Philippine Electric Cooperatives

Sector: Member-consumer-owners (MCOs) in electric cooperatives

Advocacy: Empowerment of member-consumer-owners of electric cooperatives; accessible electrification in rural and urban areas; full ownership of electric coops by MCOs; affordable and efficient electricity rates and services; and programs and projects for MCOs.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Sergio Dago-oc Like most members of electric cooperatives, Dagooc opposes the impending privatization of solar power plants in tourism sites.

Dagooc is also National Association of General Managers of Electric Cooperatives president as of writing.

Recoboda

Party-list name: Rural Electronic Consumers and Beneficiaries of Development and Advancement Inc.

Sector: Marginalized consumers of electricity

Advocacy:

Cheaper electricity

Strengthen electric cooperatives

Empower and protect member-consumer-owners

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Godofredo Guya Guya is the ex-officio member and general manager of Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative Inc.

Ako Padayon Pilipino

Sectors: General public, member-consumer-owners of cooperatives

Advocacy: Cheap electricity and commodities; free electricity for the poor; rural electrification; protection of electric consumer rights; improvement of electricity service

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Adriano Ebcas The Camiguin Electric Cooperative Inc., whose general manager was Ebcas, became the subject of controversy over the alleged “over contracting,” unpaid financial obligations and mismanagement.

Kabataan

Sectors: Youth, students

Advocacy: Youth empowerment, assertion of youth’s fundamental rights, higher state subsidy for education

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Sarah Elago Elago is the youngest and poorest lawmaker among her colleagues in the House of Representatives with a net worth of P85,000.

Marino

Party-list name: Marino Party-list: Ang Samahan ng mga Seaman

Sectors: Filipino seafarers, Maritime industry

Advocacy: Implementing changes and reforms in the Philippine maritime industry; budget allocation for education, health, job creation and livelihood services for seafarers; and support the maritime policy of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Number of seats won: 2

Representatives:

Carlo Lisandro Gonzales Gonzales is the Vice President for Operations of Ulticon Builders which bagged a P183-million contract with the Department of Public Works and Highways in 2017.

Gonzales is the son of UBI’s owner, Charlie Gonzales. He is also the Executive Vice President of Tapa King. Jose Antonio Lopez Lopez, on the other hand, is now involved with Udenna Corporation after a previous stint at UBI. Udenna is owned by Dennis Uy, who formed the Mislatel Consortium, the country’s third major telecommunications entity.

Galing sa Puso

Sector: General public

Advocacy: Livelihood, health, justice, education, environment

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Reynaldo Esmeralda Esmeralda was the National Bureau of Investigation’s Deputy Director for Intelligence Service, climbing the ranks as an Agent I. He also served in NBI regional offices in Cebu, Butuan and Tacloban in his 27 years in public service.

1 Pacman

Party-list name: One Patriotic Coalition of Marginalized Nationals

Sector: Marginalized

Advocacy: Sports, education and jobs generation

Number of seats won: 2

Representatives:

Michael Romero Romero is the richest lawmaker at the House of Representatives in 2018 with a net worth of P7.858 billion.

Romero is a business magnate who has investments in cargo ports, mining, air transportation and sports teams such as the GlobalPort Batang Pier team in the Philippine Basketball Association. Enrico Pineda Pineda was Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s business manager and PBA team Columbian Dyip’s team manager.

Ako Bisaya

Sector: Urban poor

Advocacy: Ako Bisaya is a regional party-list that aims to be the voice of the Visayas in Congress.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Sonny Lagon Lagon is an engineer and champion cockfighter who dominated the recently concluded 2018 Pitmasters World Cup.

According to an article by The STAR last March 10, 2013, Lagon grew up in rural Mambusao town (Capiz) on the island of Panay.

An Waray

Party-list name: An Waray Pulos

Sector: Multi-sectoral

Advocacy:

Community-based and peace-oriented advocacies in rural communities.

Improving the welfare of the family, education and poor communities.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Florencio “Bem” Noel Noel is recently involved in a case filed by a contractor of the P290-million housing project for Typhoon Yolanda survivors. He alongside sub-contractor Mary Ann Calmute allegedly failed to pay for the construction of 684 housing units built for the Yolanda survivors.

Ako Bicol

Sector: Bicolanos

Advocacy: Combat poverty and promote social services, social justice, full employment and respect for human rights for the development of Bicol.

Number of seats won: 2

Representatives:

Alfredo Garbin Jr. Born and raised in Naga, he finished his studies at the Bicol University in Legazpi and Aquinas University in Legazpi City.

Served two terms as councilor in Legazpi City.

Awarded as one of the Ten Outstanding Councilors of the Philippines in 2009 and the only Bicolano to be given the award so far.

Bills referred specifically concerning Bicol: HB02430 - An act creating the sustainable Bicol River Development Authority, prescribing its powers, functions and duties, providing funds therefor, and for other purposes HB07355 - An act converting the Ziga Memorial District Hospital in the City of Tabaco, Province of Albay, into an extension hospital of the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, and increasing its bed capacity from fifty to one hundred fifty beds to be now known as the Dr. Lorenzo P. Zia Memorial District Hospital, and appropriating funds therefor HB06551 - An act converting the Bicol Sanitarium in the Municipality of Cabusao, Province of Camarines Sur, into a geriatric medical center to be known as the ‘Bicol Regional Geriatric Medical Center,’ upgrading its service facilities, authorizing the increase of its medical personnel and appropriating funds therefor

Ronald Ang The fourth nominee of Ako Bicol in the 2016 elections. He took oath on January 2019 as replacement of slain Rep. Rodel Batocabe.

His legal practice covers labor, corporate, environmental, banking, tax, and energy law sectors.

Vice President for Luzon of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines last 2017.

Ang Probinsyano

Party-list name: Alyansa ng Mga Mamamayang Probinsyano

Sector: Rural families

Advocacy: Improve the state of life in provinces through human capital development and social services; technology-aided farming

Number of seats won: 2

Representatives:

Alfred delos Santos Proposed giving motorcycles to agri-technicians. Ronnie Ong Businessman

Graduated with a BS Industrial Design degree from La Salle.

Tingog

Party-list name: Tingog Sinirangan

Sectors: Multi-sectoral, Eastern Visayas

Advocacy: Seeks to bring change, hope and progress in Eastern Visayas.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Yedda Marie Romualdez Yedda is a former beauty queen and wife of former Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez of Leyte’s 1st district.

Sagip

Party-list name: Social Amelioration & Genuine Intervention on Poverty

Advocacy:

To push for the universal health care system, accessible education, and land reform

To address climate change and to protect the poor from its ill effects

To push for “legitimate social protection” for its constituents

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Rodante Marcoleta Marcoleta is a member of the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo. He was also Sagip party-list’s representative in the 17th congress.

The party-list was endorsed by INC Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo.

In 2017, he forwarded the motion to give the Commission on Human Rights a budget of P1,000 for 2018.

LPGMA

Party-list name: LPG Marketers' Association

Sector: LPG consumers

Advocacy: Protection of consumers’ rights to “have access to reasonably-priced LPG”; for consumers to have freedom of choice in purchasing LPG.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Rodolfo Albano Albano was the chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission from 2004-2008.

He comes from a political family. He himself was a former Isabela representative. His son, Rodolfo Albano III, has also been congressman of the first district of Isabela. The Albanos had been taking control of the post since 1987, with father and son going back and forth. The younger Rodolfo won the elections for Isabela governor in the recently concluded elections.

OFW

Party-list name: OFW Family Club Inc.

Sectors: Overseas Filipino workers and their families

Advocacy: To provide protection and assistance of OFWs and their families

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Alberto Pacquiao He is the brother of boxer and Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Sarangani Rep. Rogelio “Ruel” Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, like this brother, also used to be a boxer.

He was a former city councilor of General Santos City.

ACT-CIS

Party-list name: Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support Inc.

Sector: General public

Advocacy: To fight for the vulnerable and the deceived, to be the voice of the maltreated, public service.

Number of seats won: 3

Representatives:

Eric Yap A staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on drugs

Promised to open an ACT-CIS action center in Davao which will provide help for health care Jocelyn Tulfo She is the sister-in-law of broadcaster Ramon Tulfo, who is also the appointed special envoy to China. She is the wife of broadcaster Raffy Tulfo. Rowena Taduran She used to host the radio show “Wanted sa Radyo” along with Raffy Tulfo.

Alona

Party-list name: Alliance of Organizations, Networks and Associations

Sector: Multi-sectoral

Advocacy: Nutrition programs, free education and scholarships, care for senior citizens, support for farmers and fishermen and livelihood projects

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Anna Marie Suarez Daughter-in-law of former House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez and Rep. Aleta Suarez (Quezon 3rd District)

Kalinga

Sectors: Youth, senior citizens, general public

Advocacy:

Lift the quality of lives of poor Filipinos

Improve health and education of the youth

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Irene Gay Ferriol Saulog Kalinga is endorsed by religious group Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch)

The party-list was flagged by poll watchdog Kontra Daya, saying it is run by the Ferriol family that founded the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch)

Abang Lingkod

Sector: Workers

Advocacy: Support sustainable organic farming, organize community health and wellness programs, organize a mass cyber education and create sustainable community support services.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Joseph Stephen Paduano Paduano, also known as Carapali Lualhati, is a former leader of an armed group named Revolutionary Proletarian Army-Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPA-ABB) that broke away from the Communist Party of the Philippines.

He was the vice chair of House Committees on Natural Resources and Public Accounts.

BHW

Party-list name: Barangay Health Wellness

Sector: General public

Advocacy: Advocates for health and wellness at the grassroots level.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Angelica Natasha Co Co holds a psychology degree from the Ateneo de Manila University.

She took medicine at the University of Santo Tomas from 2011 to 2012.

CIBAC

Party-list name: Citizens’ Battle Against Corruption

Sector: Multi-sectoral

Advocacy: Fighting graft, corruption and cronyism in government

Number of seats won: 2

Representatives:

Eddie Villanueva The president-founder of the Jesus is Lord Church.

He ran but lost in the 2004 and 2010 presidential elections. He was also a presidential candidate in the 2013 midterm elections.

He is the father of Sen. Joel Villanueva, a former CIBAC representative. Domingo Rivera The second nominee of CIBAC is a JIL pastor.

Magsasaka

Party-list name: Magkakasama sa Sakahan, Kaunlaran

Sector: Farmers

Advocacy: Progressive agriculture, food security and human dignity

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Argel Joseph Cabatbat Cabatbat and his companions survived an ambush and killed one of their attackers—a policeman who had gone absent without leave—in Quezon City in February last year. Cabatbat, a lawyer, told authorities he has been receiving death threats after the last case he handled in Mindanao, in which a physician was stripped of his license.

The Quezon City Police District filed charges of homicide and illegal possession of firearms against Cabatbat and his companions.

Gabriela

Party-list name: Gabriela Women’s Party

Sectors: Women

Advocacy: Promote the rights and welfare of marginalized and underrepresented Filipino women and harness the potential, skills and leadership of women toward empowerment, justice and equality

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Arlene Brosas Among the measures that Brosas has authored include the Expanded Maternity Leave Act, Simulated Birth Rectification Act, Mental Health Act and Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act.

Brosas, a representative of Gabriela since 2016, was among the poorest House lawmakers last year with a net worth of P515,658. In 2017, her net worth was pegged at P514,660.

She was an educator and a child rights advocate.

She took up BA Philippine Studies at the University of the Philippines.

COOP-NATCCO

Party-list name: Cooperative Natcco Network

Sector: Cooperatives

Advocacy: Protect the interests of cooperatives in legislation, push pro-farmer support

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Sabiniano Camama Camama has been representing the party-list in the lower house since 2016.

He was the former CEO of Lorenzo Tan Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental.

ACT Teachers

Sector: Education

Advocacy: Assist and defend teachers and other education workers in advancing their vocation, economic welfare and democratic rights.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

France Castro Castro was the secretary general of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers from 2006 to 2015 before she represented Act Teachers in lower House.

She was awarded the Arthur Svensson International Prize for Trade Union Rights for “her struggle throughout many years to organize teachers and to fight for basic workers’ rights in the Philippines.”

Castro and former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo were among those who were detained during a solidarity mission in Lumad schools Talaingod, Davao del Norte in November last year. They are facing “child abuse” charges for their role in providing aid to indigenous people.

PBA

Party-list name: Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta

Sector: Sports

Advocacy: Push for the creation of the Department of Sports, Culture and Recreation, respond to the interests of Filipino athletes and artists, and focus on the discovery and development of Filipino talents through the creation of the Philippine Sports and Culture Academy.

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Jericho Nograles Nograles was the assistant majority leader of the House of Representatives.

A member of the powerful Nograles clan of Davao, he is the son of former House Speaker Prospero Nograles and brother of Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

He was designated as the legislative caretaker of the first district of Davao City last year after his brother—Karlo, then the representative—was appointed Cabinet secretary.

Nograles is a cyclist and a competition shooter.

Kusug Tausug

Sector: Indigenous peoples

Advocacy: Envisions the realizations of the potentials of the neglected and the dispossessed, and endeavors to put in place opportunities to explore potentials for competitiveness with the rest of national community

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Shernee Abubakar Tan

Tan, a lawmaker from Sulu, is a staunch supporter of the extension of martial law implementation in Mindanao. She also wants to expand martial rule nationwide.

She is the youngest daughter of former Sulu governor and vice governor Abdusakur Mahail Tan.

Buhay

Party-list name: Buhay Hayaan Yumabong

Sector: Multi-sectoral

Advocacy: Spread the “culture of life” by promoting the productivity of every Filipino as solution to poverty and opposing anti-life bills

Number of seats won: 1

Representative:

Jose “Lito” Atienza Atienza was the long-time mayor of Manila from 1998 to 2007. Prior to that, he served as the vice mayor of Manila from 1992 to 1998. He was also the secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources from 2007 to 2009.

He has been hosting GMA’s show “Maynila” since 1998.

A devout Catholic, Atienza has been opposing any programs that promote contraception, abortion and sex education. He also opposed the divorce bill in the lower house.

— with research by Philstar.com interns Michelle Co, Edelito Mercene Jr., Blanch Marie Ancla and Gabriella Alicaya