Who’s who: Richest, poorest House lawmakers in 2018

MANILA, Philippines — There are two billionaires at the House of Representatives in 2018: Rep. Mikee Romero (1-Pacman Party-list) and Rep. Albee Benitez (Negros Occidental).

Romero emerged as the richest member of the lower chamber for the third consecutive year with a declared net worth of 7.858 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018, according to the summary report of congressmen’s Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Net Worth.

Related Stories GMA richer by P15 million as term ends

The head of the 54-member Party-list Coalition made his fortune from a lucrative port operation business and other investments. Earlier this month, Romero became the biggest shareholder in budget carrier Philippines AirAsia Inc.

Joining him in the two-men billionaires’ club in the House is Benitez, who had a net worth of P1.017 billion in 2018 from P1.005 billion in 2017.

Outgoing Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, whom the Sandiganbayan has convicted of graft, is the third richest House member with a declared net worth of P923.8 million.

Before she ends her third and last term as representative of the second district of Pampanga, Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo placed 10th on the list of richest House members. Her 2018 SALN showed the former president is worth P479.5 million.

Here is the list of the richest members of the House:

Youth solon still the poorest lawmaker

There are seven lawmakers at the House who are not millionaires, with Rep. Sarah Jane Elago reporting the lowest net worth: only P85,400.

Nine of the 10 poorest legislators in 2018 are party-list representatives. Of these 9 lawmakers, six are members of the Makabayan bloc.

Here is the list of the poorest members of the House: