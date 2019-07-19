NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA has re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 7 a.m. after leaving the country’s jurisdiction early Friday morning.
RAMBB
LPA re-enters PAR, becomes Tropical Depression Goring
(Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area—which was earlier spotted off extreme northern Luzon—has developed into a tropical depression Friday morning.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA has re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 7 a.m. after leaving the country’s jurisdiction early Friday morning.

The weather disturbance then developed into a tropical depression at 8 a.m. and was named “Goring.” It is the seventh tropical cyclone to affect the Philippines this year.

More details about “Goring” will be bared later when PAGASA issues a severe weather bulletin at 11 a.m. 

Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) left PAR Thursday afternoon. It was last seen 775 kilometers north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon and was heading to South Korea. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why defining 'extrajudicial killings' in law is a vital step toward accountability
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, told Philstar.com Thursday that the lack of a “precise definition”...
Headlines
How long Duterte's SONAs were through the years
By Rosette Adel | 17 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.
Headlines
Robredo camp decries harassment
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
“Plain and simple harassment” was how the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo described the filing of sedition...
Headlines
Duterte meets with BOC personnel tagged in corruption cases
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte met last night with about 50 personnel from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) who were summoned upon his order...
Headlines
TV5, CBCP franchises allowed to lapse into law
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has allowed a measure that will extend the franchise granted to ABC Development Corp., presently known...
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
'Falcon' leaves 3 dead
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
Heavy rains spawned by Tropical Storm Falcon left three people dead in Cagayan Valley and Negros Occidental, disaster officials...
Headlines
11 hours ago
PNP: Official death toll from drug war at 5,526
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The number of deaths in the government’s war on drugs officially breached the 5,500-mark over the last three years...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte to study objection to Security of Tenure bill
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Although poised to sign the Security of Tenure (SOT) bill, President Duterte is still ready to consider the opposition of...
Headlines
11 hours ago
SC denies Leni’s motion to resolve Marcos’ poll protest
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), recently denied the motion of Vice President Leni...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Cayetano vows to obey Duterte’s wishes
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
Presumptive speaker Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday vowed to obey the wishes of President Duterte, who brokered...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with