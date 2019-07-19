LPA re-enters PAR, becomes Tropical Depression Goring

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area—which was earlier spotted off extreme northern Luzon—has developed into a tropical depression Friday morning.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA has re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 7 a.m. after leaving the country’s jurisdiction early Friday morning.

The weather disturbance then developed into a tropical depression at 8 a.m. and was named “Goring.” It is the seventh tropical cyclone to affect the Philippines this year.

More details about “Goring” will be bared later when PAGASA issues a severe weather bulletin at 11 a.m.

Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) left PAR Thursday afternoon. It was last seen 775 kilometers north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon and was heading to South Korea. — Gaea Katreena Cabico