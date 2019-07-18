NEW ON NETFLIX
“Falcon” was last spotted 385 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes. Moving north at 20 km per hour, it is expected to leave the country’s jurisdiction on Thursday morning.
RAMBB
‘Falcon’ intensifies on its way out of PAR
(Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) has slightly strengthened hours before its expected exit from the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a bulletin issued late Thursday morning, PAGASA said “Falcon” was last spotted 385 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes. Moving north at 20 km per hour, it is expected to leave the country’s jurisdiction on Thursday morning.

The tropical storm’s maximum sustained winds slightly intensified to 75 kph, up from 65 kph early Thursday morning. Its gusts also strengthened to 90 kph from the previous 80 kph.

Batanes is the only area under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. Residents of the province may experience winds of 61 to 120 km per hour in the next 24 hours.

Just as “Falcon” is seen to leave PAR, the low pressure area 250 km west northwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur is expected to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours.

“Falcon” will still bring moderate to at times heavy rains over Ilocos region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands today.

Meanwhile, residents of Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience moderate to at times heavy rains.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of Batanes, seaboards of Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas.

Forecast positions

  • Friday morning: 760 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Saturday morning: 1,270 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

