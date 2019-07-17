NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Falcon” was last seen 265 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan. It continues to move north northwest at 20 km per hour.
RAMBB
PAGASA: Tropical Storm Falcon, LPA boosting habagat
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) and the low pressure area off the waters of Ilocos Sur are enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring rains over large part of Luzon and Western Visayas.

In a bulletin issued late Wednesday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said “Falcon” was last seen 265 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan. It continues to move north northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes. Residents in the province will experience winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours.

TCWS No. 1 is still up over Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Group of Islands. Wind of 30 to 60 kph or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in these areas.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, seaboards of Luzon, and the western and eastern seaboards of Visayas.

The low pressure area, meanwhile, was last spotted 180 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur. The LPA has low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone but the new weather disturbance and “Falcon” will trigger the southwest monsoon.

Residents of Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Romblon will experience moderate to at times heavy rains today until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Forecast positions

  • Thursday afternoon: 335 km north of Basco, Batanes
  • Friday afternoon: 840 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Saturday afternoon: 1,380 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More trains coming; fleet to grow by more than 5 times
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The government is planning to bolster the country’s fleet of operational train cars by more than five times by the end...
Headlines
Locsin: Philippines won’t withdraw, cut ties
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
After officials hinted of leaving the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and cutting ties with Iceland, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
'Invoking' defense pact, Duterte calls on US to send fleet to China
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he was invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty with America for the US Navy to send...
Headlines
Angat water level keeps dropping despite Falcon’s rains
8 hours ago
The water elevation at Angat Dam continued to drop despite the rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon in the past three ...
Headlines
More areas under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains strength
1 day ago
“Falcon” maintained strength hours after it intensified into a tropical storm as it continues to threaten...
Headlines
Latest
43 minutes ago
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18
43 minutes ago
Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm “Fal...
Headlines
48 minutes ago
Carpio: Duterte's Mutual Defense Treaty remark maybe another joke
48 minutes ago
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that Duterte may just be pulling another joke, "just like his jetski joke.&...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Appeals court rejects NUPL plea for protection order vs perceived state harassment
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The appellate court’s Special Fifteenth Division junked the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers plea for temporary...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Task force still working on ‘flood channel’ for Boracay
2 hours ago
Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on Wednesday said a flood channel for Boracay island is still underway.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Andanar says there may be 'minor' changes in Duterte Cabinet
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"What I know is we all serve at the pleasure of the president."
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with