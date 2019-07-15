Wet week ahead due to Tropical Depression Falcon

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into a tropical depression Monday morning and is seen to dampen large swaths of the country this week.

The tropical depression has been named 'Falcon' and is the sixth tropical cyclone this year.

'Falcon' was last seen 990 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, state weather bureau PAGASA said in a weather bulletin. It is heading north northwest at 20 km per hour.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

'Falcon' remains far from the Philippine landmass so no tropical cyclone warning signal has been raised yet.

But its trough or extension will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Bicol region and Eastern Visayas.

It will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring also bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over MIMAROPA, the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

Residents of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Sulu archipelago will experience light to moderate to at times heavy monsoon rains by Tuesday.

By Wednesday, moderate to at times heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, and Western Visayas due to the combined effects of “Falcon” and the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA also advised fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts not to venture over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao due to rough to very rough seas associated with the southwest monsoon.

'Falcon' may make landfall over Cagayan by Wednesday.

Forecast positions

Tuesday morning: 830 km east of Casiguran, Aurora

Wednesday morning 295 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Thursday morning: 165 km west of Calayan, Cagayan

Friday morning: 580 km west northwest of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Saturday morning: 1,015 km west northwest of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

