FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Children in Bahay Pag-Asa say a short prayer while in line before they start with their daily activities. The social workers working and guiding these children urge the government to strengthen intervention and diversion programs, adding that sending young offenders to Bahay Pag-Asa centers should be the last option.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, file
Renewed bid to lower age of criminal responsibility panned
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 3:00pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A renewed push to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility to "above nine years old" has been met with criticism that the policy would be ineffective and discriminatory.

This, as Senate President Vicente Sotto III refiled a measure seeking to lower the age of criminal responsibility on Monday.

Human rights group Karapatan said lowering MACR "to above nine years old" exacerbates the already dangerous situation of Filipino children.

"The refiling of the bill means that this government is hell-bent on allowing Filipino children to serve as a collateral damage in the government’s sham and anti-people policies," said Jose Mari Callueng, a member of Karapatan's national council.

Lowering the age of criminal responsibility, Callueng added, "does not address the dire situation of children, nor does it attempt to solve the socio-economic conditions at the root of the problem." 

Sotto's pushing for the bill demonstrates a privileged position that refuses to consider the plight of poor children who have been disadvantaged because of their conditions, the Karapatan official explained.

The rights group said the government should instead focus on stopping the operations of big-time crime syndicates and their patrons, and on addressing the socio-economic problems that Filipinos face.

"Militarist policies such as the reinstatement of death penalty and the proposal to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility have been repeatedly proven to be ineffective in curbing criminality," Callueng said.

WATCH: Bahay Pag-Asa should be last option, social worker says

According to a study by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), at least 45% of the offenses attributed to children are petty theft, robbery, and other offenses against property, while 65% of minor offenders come from poor families.

The proposal to lower the MACR from 15 prompted heated debates earlier this year, with even the policy-making Council for the Welfare of Children calling it a short-sighted solution.

"Children are not little adults. Particularly, children in conflict with the law are victims and not criminals. As victims of circumstances, they should be supported and accorded with appropriate intervention and rehabilitation not only by the government but also with the family and the community as well," CWC said then.

It added: "Most importantly, they have the right to grow up in a caring and protective environment and be given a chance to redeem themselves."

JUVENILE JUSTICE AND WELFARE ACT 2006 MINIMUM AGE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY MINIMUM AGE OF CRIMINAL RESPONSIBILITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fish in our time: Duterte and Xi's 'undocumented' deal on sea row
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
Halfway into his term, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he has entered into an agreement with Chinese President Xi...
Headlines
Justices ask: Should Aquino admin be sued for 'neglect' of West Philippine Sea?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Supreme Court justices pointed out that the incidents cited in the complaint happened in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Headlines
DOH prohibits e-cigarettes, vapes in public places
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) has prohibited smoking of electronic cigarettes and vapes in public places.
Headlines
Pinoy suicide bomber identified
By Jaime Laude | 15 hours ago
The military has identified a Filipino extremist as one of two suicide attackers who set off bombs last Friday that killed...
Headlines
Aranas quits GSIS; Duterte appoints Robles to UN
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) president and general manager Jesus Clint Aranas tendered his resignation effective...
Headlines
Latest
43 minutes ago
Renewed bid to lower age of criminal responsibility panned
By Artemio Dumlao | 43 minutes ago
A renewed push to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility to "above nine years old" has been met with criticism...
Headlines
1 hour ago
WATCH: 'Food poisoning' downs dozens after attending 90th birthday of Imelda Marcos
1 hour ago
At least 137 people reportedly suffered vomiting and dizziness due to alleged food poisoning after attending a private celebration...
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘China needs to ensure safety of Pinoy fishers’
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte wants fresh assurance from China that Filipino fishermen would remain safe in the South China Sea and West...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Divorce, FOI other key bills refiled in Congress
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Lawmakers have refiled several measures ahead of the opening of the 18th Congress on July 22.
Headlines
15 hours ago
PhilHealth chief: No sacred cows in probe
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Newly appointed Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales yesterday...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with