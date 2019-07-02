FACT CHECKS
This aerial photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows the low water level of Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan. Angat dam supplies Metro Manila and nearby provinces with water.
AFP/Noel Celis
Angat water level back above 160 meter-critical mark
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The water level at Angat Dam slightly went up above the critical level of 160 meters Tuesday, thanks to the continuous monsoon rains in recent days.

The water elevation at Angat Dam—Metro Manila’s main water souce—increased by 0.44 meter as of early Tuesday morning, according to the latest monitoring of state weather bureau PAGASA.

The water level is now at 160.29 meters, up from 159.85 meters on Monday. The reservoir’s water elevation began increasing after monsoon rains hit Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon in the past few days.

The latest reading, however, is still way below the normal level of 180 meters.

PAGASA predicted Angat Dam could return to its operational state by September. Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to hit the country this month.

Monsoon rains are expected to shower most of Luzon Tuesday even after the low pressure area that used to be Tropical Depression Egay has dissipated.

Water allocation for Metro Manila water providers was slashed to 36 cubic meters per second from 40 cms when Angat Dam breached its critical level last July, resulting in rotational water service interruptions.

ANGAT DAM WATER LEVEL
Philstar
