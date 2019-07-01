FACT CHECKS
The Philippines is visited by an average of 20 tropical cyclones a year.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
PAGASA: 2-3 tropical cyclones expected in July
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may experience two to three tropical cyclones in the month of July, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

In its 5 a.m. advisory on Tropical Depression Egay, PAGASA said two to three tropical cyclones may enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio explained that tropical cyclones have four usual tracks in July.

First, it could make landfall and pass through southern Luzon. Second, it could make landfall and pass through northern Luzon. Third, it could pass through extreme northern Luzon. And fourth, it might not make landfall and instead "recurve" until it exits PAR.

Aurelio said the succeeding tropical cyclones that would enter PAR would be given local names "Falcon," "Goring," "Hanna," "Ineng," "Jenny" and "Kabayan."

"Egay" is the fifth tropical cyclone that entered PAR this 2019.

As of PAGASA’s 8 a.m. advisory Monday, the state weather bureau located the eye of "Egay" at 165 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It is forecast to be at 280 kilometers west-northwest of Basco, Batanes by Tuesday evening, which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility. — Kristine Joy Patag

