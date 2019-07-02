Monsoon rains to affect Luzon even as LPA that used to be ‘Egay’ dissolves

MANILA, Philippines — Monsoon rains are expected to drench most of Luzon Tuesday even after the low pressure area that used to be Tropical Depression Egay has dissipated.

In a press briefing early Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said there will still be rains until Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Related Stories Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 2

Residents of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Palawan will experience light to heavy monsoon rains.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will affect the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, and Western Visayas.

Flash floods and landslides remain possible in the areas affected by the southwest monsoon.

Tuesday classes in some areas were declared suspended.

PAGASA said the country may experience two to three tropical cyclones this month.

"Egay"—which weakened into an LPA Monday afternoon—was the fifth tropical cyclone that entered the Philippine area of responsibility this 2019. — Gaea Katreena Cabico