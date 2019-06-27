FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 21 photo, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario arrives at NAIA 3 after being denied entry and detained at the Hong Kong airport.
The STAR/Rudy Santos
Duterte's remarks on Chinese fishermen in Philippine EEZ worsens situation — Del Rosario
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte's position on allowing Chinese fishermen in Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) will worsen the situation in the West Philippine Sea, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario said.

Earlier this week, the president said China would continue fishing within Philippine EEZ due to the friendship between the two countries.

Duterte later on clarified that the Philippines cannot drive away China from the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, which they claim as theirs.

For the former top diplomat, Duterte's position on the matter would embolden Chinese fishermen in the country' waters.

"This will no doubt emboldern the fishermen, or if they are at all fishermen, under the militia strategy that they are using because they were acting like bullies before this was declared by the president," Del Rosario told ANC's "Headstart" Thursday.

Del Rosario stressed that this would be a basis for Duterte's impeachment as he is constitutionally mandated to secure national territory.

Under Section 2, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution, "The State shall protect the nation's marine wealth in its archipelagic waters, territorial sea, and exclusive economic zone, and reserve its use and enjoyment exclusively to Filipino citizens."

In the same interview, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales pointed out that the Philippines has sovereign rights over its EEZ.

According to Morales, allowing other countries to fish in areas covered by the 200-nautical mile EEZ needs consent from the Filipino people.

Asked if a vote is needed to do so, Morales said the Congress could probably decide on the matter but not the president alone "just because you are friends."

"What does the Constitution say? The Philippines has sovereignty over the exclusive economic zone so whether other countries have no such similar provision that's another question," Morales said.

In March, Del Rosario and Morales submitted a communication before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two former top government officials asked the ICC to investigate the "atrocious actions" of Xi and other Chinese officials in the South China Sea and within Philippine territory.

ALBERT DEL ROSARIO CONCHITA CARPIO-MORALES PHILIPPINE EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE RODRIGO DUTERTE SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘A dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame,’ Igorot youth tell Imee
19 hours ago
“We will not dance for you, because a dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame.”
Headlines
Chinese vessels spotted near Pagasa anew
By Jaime Laude | 12 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese fishing boats are once again being monitored near the Philippine-occupied Pag-asa Island, a senior security...
Headlines
DILG suspends mayor who aided Recto Bank fishermen
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday implemented the suspension order issued by the Sandiganbayan...
Headlines
Monsoon to bring heavy rains – Pagasa
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong was expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility last night, but the state weather bureau...
Headlines
Senators question presence of Chinese 'friends' in Philippine EEZ
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 20 hours ago
A few members of the 24-seat Senate have expressed dissent against the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte that China...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
Angat nears lowest level in 14 years
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan, the main source of potable water of Metro Manila residents, is close to breaking its lowest...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Carpio: Allowing China to fish in Philippines EEZ unconstitutional
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
President Duterte’s decision to allow Chinese fishermen to trawl in Recto (Reed) Bank in the West Philippine Sea violates...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Airlines sign pledge to decongest NAIA
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Local airline companies have committed to step up efforts in ensuring convenience and comfort of passengers who often encounter...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Many Pinoys can’t afford hospital bills – study
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Many Filipinos cannot afford to pay their hospital bills, according to a recent study.
Headlines
12 hours ago
Duterte: Rights advocates ignore victims of drug addicts
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte assailed anew human rights advocates who oppose his controversial drug war in the wake of fresh criticisms...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with