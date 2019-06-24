FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
WellMed Dialysis Center in Quezon City is under investigation as President Duterte ordered the arrest of the owners of the private clinic for allegedly making fraudulent PhilHealth claims.
The STAR/Boy Santos
DOJ: 'Whistleblowers' in WellMed case seeking provisional state protection
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 6:47pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The two “whistleblowers” in the alleged money-making scheme using government funds for non-existent kidney treatments have applied for inclusion in the government’s Witness Protection Program.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center employee Edwin Roberto and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. official Liezel de Leon filed their application to the program last week.

The WPP is a program under the Justice department and created through Republic Act 6981, "to encourage a person who has witnessed or has knowledge of the commission of a crime to testify before a court or a quasi-judicial body, or before an investigating authority, by protecting him from reprisals and from economic dislocation."

Guevarra however stressed that they applied only for the provisional witness protection program.

He also said that he instructed the WPP to “expedite the resolution, one way or another.”

Estafa, falsification charge

The Department of Justice earlier charged Roberto and De Leon, as well as WellMed co-owner Brian Sy, on charges of complex crime of estafa through falsification of official documents.

According to the NBI's complaint, Roberto narrated in his sworn affidavit that on March 30, 2016, Sy ordered him "to try to charge a dialysis billing amounting to P2,600 PhilHealth claims of dead individuals."

READ: DOJ indicts WellMed owner on estafa, falsification of docs over illegal kidney treatments

"Because of such, he [Roberto] instructed de Leon to generate PhilHealth Benefit Eligibility Form coming from the PhilHealth Portal together with the Claim Form 2 and Member's Data Record," the complaint read.

Roberto also alleged that prior to his resignation in March 2018, "a total amount of P600,000 composing 200 dialysis sessions were settled by PhilHealth to WellMed Dialysis & Laboratory Center Corporation."

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PHILHEALTH WELLMED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Del Rosario: DFA cannot cancel diplomatic passports
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"... to discredit the bearer [of a diplomatic passport] is to discredit the republic."
Headlines
Lacson: I am not 'posturing' for 2022
9 hours ago
“To those accusing me of posturing for 2022, I am not.”
Headlines
LPA off Aurora likely to become tropical depression within 48 hours
8 hours ago
It will be assigned the name "Dodong."
Headlines
Teddy Locsin: Ex-diplomats entitled to diplomatic passport
By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario was entitled to a courtesy diplomatic passport, but the country’s...
Headlines
Canceling diplomatic passports 'not unlawful' — Locsin
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
Canceling all courtesy diplomatic passports is not unlawful, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
DFA returns Del Rosario's donation for Recto Bank fishermen
3 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs will have to return the P500,000 donation that former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del...
Headlines
9 hours ago
Angat Dam seen to breach lowest water level this week
9 hours ago
Angat Dam, the primary water source of Metro Manila, could breach its lowest water level this weekend.
Headlines
20 hours ago
Duterte presses Asean on sea Code of Conduct
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
President Duterte expressed dismay over the delay in negotiations for crafting a Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China...
Headlines
20 hours ago
Duterte: Voters want political dynasties to remain
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Political families remain in power because of voters, President Duterte said, as he claimed to be embarrassed when people...
Headlines
20 hours ago
Robredo pushes third-party probe of boat sinking
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
An independent third party should conduct the investigation on the June 9 sinking of a Filipino fishing boat near Recto Bank,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with