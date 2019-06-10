ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
In this file photo from August 2018, Erwin Tulfo attends a Senate hearing into a Department of Tourism advertising contract with Ben Tulfo's Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. Their sister, Wanda Tulfo-Teo, was Tourism secretary when the contract was awarded.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
PMA alumni association bans Erwin Tulfo from its events
(Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. has declared Erwin Tulfo “persona non grata” within the organization, barring the radio personality from its events.

The board resolution was released Monday, according to media reports, two weeks after the acid-tongued broadcaster called Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista “useless” and threatened to slap the former commanding general of the Philippine Army and shove his head in a toilet.

“The PMAAAI takes offense and strongly condemns the boorish behavior and derogatory remarks of Mr. Tulfo that spilled over the ranks of the active and retired officers, men and women of the military and uniformed personnel, thereby assailing the very core of service to country and people of which the PMAAAI squarely stands for,” the resolution read.

RELATED: Ben Tulfo slams DSWD chief Bautista’s conditions for accepting bro's apology

PMAAAI said that Tulfo’s "presence or participation, physical or by proxy, shall not be appreciated in all activities, programs, or undertakings either sponsored or participated in by the PMAAAI or any of its chapter members and affiliate organizations held inside or outside their respective areas of jurisdiction."

The association said Tulfo will be also stripped of the privileges and courtesies granted to “responsible media practitioners under the aforementioned circumstances.”

Tulfo has twice apologized for what he described as his “excessive” ranting.

The DSWD chief—a member of PMA “Sandiwa” Class of 1985—said he is willing to accept Tulfo's apology but stressed the media personality must comply with his conditions first.

Bautista’s conditions for Tulfo include issuing a public apology on major broadsheets, social media platforms and radio stations and donating P300,000 each to at least 19 organizations, which are mostly military in nature. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

