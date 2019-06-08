ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Rolando Bautista
This file photo shows DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Ben Tulfo slams DSWD chief Bautista’s conditions for accepting bro's apology
(Philstar.com) - June 8, 2019 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ben Tulfo on Saturday took a swipe at Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista after the Cabinet official set conditions before accepting the apology of Erwin Tulfo.

Erwin threw a tantrum on his show last week after Bautista begged off from an on-air interview in his program in state-run Radyo Pilipinas. The acid-tongued broadcaster called Bautista “useless” and a “demon” and threatened to slap the secretary if he sees him. He even threatened to dunk the former military man’s head into a toilet bowl.

In his first statement since Erwin’s outburst, Bautista on Friday said the media personality's compliance with his conditions is needed to show his sincerity. 

In a Twitter post, Ben moved to defend his brother and slammed the social welfare chief.

The conditions laid out by Bautista include issuing a public apology on major broadsheets, social media platforms and radio stations.

Bautista also wants Tulfo to donate P300,000 each to at least 19 organizations—mostly military in nature—that the former Army chief represents.

“Putres na ‘brotherhood’! ang KAKAPAL! Ayon sa kumag na OIC, mag-sorry daw sa lahat ng media outlet,” Ben tweeted.

“’BUTAW’ na P300k kinakailangan para mahugasan ang kasalanan. Tsong, daig mo pa si Padre Damaso at mga kolokoy na kauri mo! Nagpapatawa ka ba?!” he added.

Erwin was widely criticized for his remarks against Bautista, with the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association threatening to file cases against the media personality.

His diatribe also partly caused the pullout of the security escorts issued to him and his brothers.

Tulfo has apologized for what he described as “excessive” ranting against Bautista and issued another apology on Monday. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

