ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo from August 2018, Ben (L) and Erwin (R) Tulfo attend a Senate hearing into a Department of Tourism advertising contract with the former's Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. Their sister, Wanda Tulfo-Teo, was tourism secretary when the contract was awarded. The siblings denied that there were irregularities in the transaction.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo, File
PNP orders recall of Erwin Tulfo's firearms
(Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police ordered the recall of radio personality Erwin Tulfo’s firearms as his license to possess these have already expired.

In a press conference Friday, Col. Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said they sent a notice to Tulfo’s last known address to surrender the firearms as the License to Own and Possess Firearms has already expired. The notice was sent Thursday.

“The PNP has ordered for the recall or temporary safekeeping of the firearms of Erwin Tulfo inasmuch as the license to own and possess firearms of Mr. Erwin Tulfo has already expired,” he said.

“If the LTOPF is already expired, then there is no more authority or reason for an individual to keep firearms, to own firearms even if these firearms are still valid,” Banac also said.

The PNP spokesperson said the firearms would be surrendered for temporary safekeeping.

He added that if Tulfo would refuse to return the firearms, he could be subjected to a search warrant.

The police colonel said the application for renewal of a license to own a firearm would resume when the election gun ban is lifted after June 12.

Tulfo would have to undergo the normal application process such as drug testing and a neuropsychological test which includes an interview.

Banac said only firearms owned by Tulfo, and not of his brothers, would need to be surrendered as his license was the one that expired.

Recalled security aides

The PNP recently recalled the security escorts of the Tulfo brothers, after Erwin threw a tantrum in his show last week. 

The radio personality called Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista "useless" and a "demon" after the Cabinet official begged off from an on-air interview in his program in state-run Radyo Pilipinas. He even threatened to dunk the former military man’s head into a toilet bowl.

READ: Palace backs Bautista but urges public to move past Tulfo tantrum

Tulfo was widely criticized for his remarks, with the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association threatening to file cases against the media personality.

He has already apologized to Bautista.

The Social Welfare and Development chief, in turn, said that he is willing to accept the apology if Tulfo would comply with his conditions— Kristine Joy Patag

ERWIN TULFO PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE ROLANDO BAUTISTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 of 6 outgoing senators to assume new posts
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Three of the six outgoing senators are set to assume new posts in Congress and the executive branch on June 30, while the...
Headlines
US closing Manila immigration office
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it will permanently close its field office in Manila...
Headlines
US immigration office stops Manila operations
1 day ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be closing its operations in Manila.
Headlines
Bishop David says he 'briefly' met Advincula but referred him to other people
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Referring to Advincula, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said: “He came and left as a total stranger to me.&rd...
Headlines
Trillanes 'ready' to be on other side of Congress probes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
At the Kapihan sa Senado forum, the vocal critic of Duterte recalled that his being a lawmaker did not keep him from being...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Third plea vs EDSA bus ban filed before SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“It is apparent that the public’s right to people-oriented national transport system has been substantially and...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Philippines should remain involved in climate change prevention — CHR
2 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights expressed hopes the government will remain active in climate change prevention despite the...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Sotto: Committee chair contest 95% resolved
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The scramble for chairmanships of Senate committees for the coming 18th Congress is now “95 percent resolved”...
Headlines
15 hours ago
Manual audit shows 99.99% accuracy for VCMs
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The vote counting machines (VCMs) posted the highest and almost perfect accuracy rate in the last midterm polls despite the...
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘PVAO paid P70 M to dead pensioners’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has directed the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) to determine and hold liable its...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with