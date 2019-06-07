PNP orders recall of Erwin Tulfo's firearms

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police ordered the recall of radio personality Erwin Tulfo’s firearms as his license to possess these have already expired.

In a press conference Friday, Col. Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said they sent a notice to Tulfo’s last known address to surrender the firearms as the License to Own and Possess Firearms has already expired. The notice was sent Thursday.

“The PNP has ordered for the recall or temporary safekeeping of the firearms of Erwin Tulfo inasmuch as the license to own and possess firearms of Mr. Erwin Tulfo has already expired,” he said.

“If the LTOPF is already expired, then there is no more authority or reason for an individual to keep firearms, to own firearms even if these firearms are still valid,” Banac also said.

The PNP spokesperson said the firearms would be surrendered for temporary safekeeping.

He added that if Tulfo would refuse to return the firearms, he could be subjected to a search warrant.

The police colonel said the application for renewal of a license to own a firearm would resume when the election gun ban is lifted after June 12.

Tulfo would have to undergo the normal application process such as drug testing and a neuropsychological test which includes an interview.

Banac said only firearms owned by Tulfo, and not of his brothers, would need to be surrendered as his license was the one that expired.

Recalled security aides

The PNP recently recalled the security escorts of the Tulfo brothers, after Erwin threw a tantrum in his show last week.

The radio personality called Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista "useless" and a "demon" after the Cabinet official begged off from an on-air interview in his program in state-run Radyo Pilipinas. He even threatened to dunk the former military man’s head into a toilet bowl.

Tulfo was widely criticized for his remarks, with the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association threatening to file cases against the media personality.

He has already apologized to Bautista.

The Social Welfare and Development chief, in turn, said that he is willing to accept the apology if Tulfo would comply with his conditions. — Kristine Joy Patag