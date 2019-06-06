ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Incumbent and incoming senators gather for dinner at Sen. Manny Pacquiao's residence at Dasmariñas Village in Makati City Wednesday night.
Manny Pacquiao/Twitter
Incumbent, incoming senators gather for 'welcome dinner'
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Incoming, incumbent and outgoing senators gathered for a dinner hosted by Sen. Manny Pacquiao Wednesday evening, the same day of the final Senate session of the 17th Congress. 

Sen. Pacquiao posted a group photo of the solons on his Twitter account with the caption “Dinner with my fellow Senators.”

In an interview on ANC’s Headstart this morning, Sen. Joel Villanueva said that the dinner was “just a welcome... for newbies.”

“We also wanted to have this light fellowship with the incoming senators. It was light and it was fun, I would say,” he said.

In attendance were Majority Sens. Juan Miguel Zubiri, Pacquiao, Win Gatchalian, Sonny Angara, Villanueva, Gringo Honasan, Ralph Recto, Vicente Sotto III and Loren Legarda, as well as Senators-elect Imee Marcos, Nancy Binay, Bong Go, Bong Revilla, Bato Dela Rosa, Lito Lapid and Francis Tolentino.

Minority Sens. Bam Aquino, Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, Franklin Drilon and Antonio Trillanes IV were notably absent in the dinner.

“Definitely it’s a majority gathering and we thank, of course, Sen. Manny Pacquiao for hosting that sumptuous dinner,” Villanueva said of the senators in attendance 

Also absent was Senator-elect Cynthia Villar, who is rumored to be a contender for the Senate presidency alongside the incumbent Sotto. — Philstar.com intern Michelle Co

Headlines
