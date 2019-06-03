ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
In this photo take February 2019, child advocates trooped to the Senate to condemn the bill of lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
UN lauds Juvenile Justice law, reiterates call vs lower MACR
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — On the commemoration of the 30th year of the United Nations Convention on Rights of the Child, the UN commended the Philippines for its Juvenile Justice amd Welfare Act but urged the government to keep the minimum age of criminal liability at 15 years old.

UNICEF on Monday noted that the Philippines, a state party to the convention, “can be proud” of the Juvenile Justice law, which it said is “seen as an example of good legislation by the international community.”

“Child-friendly laws and policies introduced over the years reflect the commitment to protect children against all forms of violence and harm, and to nurture them in every stage of their life,” it said in a statement.

Maintaining the MACR at 15 is commendable as it aims to “address erring children through rehabilitation and restoration rather than imprisonment,” UNICEF said.

The United Nations however warned that proposed measures to lower the MACR by three years would undermine the gains of a system that aims to reintegrate children into society without criminalizing them.

The 17th Congress is currently winding down business before adjourning on June 7.

READ: Congress can still railroad 'repressive' measures before June, rights group says

Children’s welfare and rights groups have warned against the railroading of the lowering of the minimum age of criminal responsibility.

Legislation left pending at the end of the 17th Congress will need to be filed again for the 18th Congress, which, as the midterm polls showed, will be dominated by allies of the president.

READ: Sotto vows independent, inclusive Senate

The House of Representatives, in January, approved on final reading a proposal lowering the age of responsibility to 12 years old. The Senate is expected to resume debates on a counterpart bill.

“On the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the United Nations joins the Philippines in celebrating the successes and gains in fulfilling the children’s rights, in implementation of the JJWA, and we hope in refraining from lowering the MACR,” the statement further read. — Kristine Joy Patag

