ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Panelo said Lorenzana's statement that there is no credible plot against President Duterte does not mean there is no plot.
The STAR/Christina Mendez, file
Panelo doubles down: Lorenzana did not say there is no ouster plot
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 8:54pm

TOKYO — There is nothing inconsistent between President Rodrigo Duterte's claim of a conspiracy to unseat him and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's statement that there is no credible ouster plot against the administration, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Duterte ordered the release of a diagram showing alleged links between the opposition and some lawyers and journalists in an alleged plot to discredit and unseat him.

The president has claimed that the "matrix" was based on intelligence information provided by another country.

The administration has said the basis of the "matrix" was credible but has yet to present proof to substantiate the accusations against people tagged in the plot more than a month after the claim first came out.

READ: Duterte vouches for conspiracy 'matrix', hints at wiretaps

Lorenzana, however, told GMA News on Tuesday that the Defense department has not received feelers of an ouster plot and has not heard of an active scheme to unseat Duterte.

"Mukhang... I don't know para bang it was meant to kuryente yung ibang tao... baka kagatin. Pero sa amin, wala kaming nakikitang active ouster plot," the Defense chief said.

(It seems like... I don't know it's like it was meant to fool certain people... maybe they would fall for it. But for us, we don't see any active ouster plot)

READ: No credible ouster plot vs Duterte — Lorenzana

'No contradiction'

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo claimed Lorenzana did not contradict Duterte's statement.

"The secretary said there is no credible plot because there is no support from the military and police. So there is no inconsistency," Panelo said in a chance interview.

"The president said there was a plot. He did not say it had support from the military or PNP (Philippine National Police). In other words, on the part of the (Defense) secretary, it will not be realized because for the plot to be credible, there should be military and police support," he added.

Panelo said Lorenzana never claimed that there was no plot to depose Duterte.

Groups tied to the alleged anti-Duterte plot include the opposition Liberal Party, National Union of People's Lawyers, and news organizations Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, Rappler and Vera Files.

All those tagged have denied the allegations and have called them absurd.

READ: 'Matrix' evolution: From 'coup plotters' to just Duterte 'dislikers'

BIKOY MATRIX DELFIN LORENZANA OUSTER MATRIX SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Middle power' Philippines ranks 17th in Asia power index — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippines dropped one place lower from its overall ranking in the 2019 Asia Power Index released by Australia-based...
Headlines
Duterte declares June 5 as regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr
13 hours ago
Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and work nationwide on June 5 for Eid’l Fitr.
Headlines
Pisay students involved in photo scandal barred from grad rites
11 hours ago
Six male students of the Philippine Science High School accused of posting lewd photos of their female schoolmates have been...
Headlines
Duterte to appoint 5 more SC justices in 2019
By Edu Punay | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) will be dominated by appointees of President Duterte later this year.
Headlines
Frigates from South Korea buy-one take-one
By Jaime Laude | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Navy (PN) has acquired two of the most advanced frigates in the world today from South Korea for the price...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Panelo doubles down: Lorenzana did not say there is no ouster plot
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesman Panelo said Defense Secretary Lorenzana never claimed that there was no plot to depose Duterte.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Groups call for security of tenure for contractual government workers
2 hours ago
As the proposed measure to prohibit the practice of labor-only contracting moves closer to President Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Lawyer Kapunan indicted for slander over remarks vs UST law dean
4 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted lawyer Lorna Kapunan for slander over her remarks against University of Santo Tomas...
Headlines
5 hours ago
PAGASA: At least 5 tropical cyclones expected until August
5 hours ago
Around five to eight tropical cyclones—locally known as “bagyo”—are expected to develop in the Philippines...
Headlines
5 hours ago
'Mandatory military training for minors against UN protocol, Philippine laws'
5 hours ago
"Most students enrolled in Grades 11 and 12 are 16 to 17 year-olds. They are minors. The protocol we are party to ensures...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with