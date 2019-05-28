ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
"After series of major events, the Philippine National Police has downgraded its alert status from full alert to normal nationwide except in Mindanao due to the ongoing implementation of martial law," the Philippine National Police said in a statement.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File photo
Police back to 'normal' alert level except in Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Almost a week after the Commission on Elections proclaimed the senators-elect of the 18th Congress, the Philippine National Police said it has downgraded the nationwide alert status to normal, except in Mindanao, where martial law has been in place for two years.

On Tuesday, Police General Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, said that the downgrading comes “after a series of major events.”

He added that police regional directors of Regions 1 to 8, Cordillera and the National Capital Region “are given the discretion to raise alert if deemed necessary and based on the prevailing threat situation.”

The PNP earlier said it would  be deploying an estimated 143,000 police personnel to secure the polls, meanwhile the Armed Forces of the Philippines was placed under red alert on May 13.

READ: NCRPO on alert for next week’s polls

“Our police force will continue to be aggressive and intelligence-driven against criminal gangs, terrorists, and lawless elements as we intensify our focused police operations to address threats and violence,” he added.

Start of classes

Albayalde also said that 120,000 police personnel will be deployed for the start of classes on Monday, June 3.

“Along these efforts, we set our plans with enough number of police force to be deployed to launch mobile and foot patrols along major routes and highways for the 2019 Balik Eskwela leading to all schools and other learning institutions,” he added.

The Deparment of Education kicked off its preparations for the opening of the new school year on May 16, with the annual Brigada Eskwela at the Alfonso Central Elementary School in Cavite.

Police Assistance Desks will also be created in schools and learning institutions across the country. These will be established in coordination with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, school authorities, local government units and barangay force multipliers.

Albayalde also said that school authorities may also invite PNP to conduct schools and dormitories inspections.

Desk units to address bullying in schools, intelligence and information gathering against kidnappings in schools and presence of improvised explosive devices will also be established, said the PNP. — Kristine Joy Patag

2019 MIDTERM POLLS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE SCHOOLS OPENING
