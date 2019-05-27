Albayalde: 'Bikoy' may return to PNP to submit affidavit on alleged Duterte ouster plot

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Monday he believes Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy,” would return to submit an extrajudicial confession on a supposed destabilization plot against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Police General Albayalde in a press conference said that Advincula has yet to submit his extrajudicial confession on his claims last week, where he linked the Liberal Party and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV to the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video series that accused the Dutertes and his allies of drug ties.

“We believe that he will be going back and preparing for his extrajudicial confession. That is not over yet,” Albayalde added in a mix of English and Filipino.

The police chief also stressed that Advincula has yet to find a legal counsel which is important in filing his affidavit to the PNP.

Advincula left the PNP headquarters on Saturday after he posted bail for estafa charges filed against him.

Advincula first surfaced at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines office on May 3. He identified himself as “Bikoy,” the hooded figure in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” (The True Narcolist) videos accusing Duterte and his family of involvement in drug trafficking.

He said he was seeking legal aid from the IBP to sue the persons he named in the video as members of a supposed drug syndicate, but the IBP rejected his application.

Three weeks later, Advincula, whose credibility has been questioned, surfaced again. This time at the Philippine National Police where he said he is seeking custody. He also walked back on his earlier statement and said the Liberal Party and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV are involved in the creation of the videos. Both the LP and Trillanes denied his allegations.

Albayalde said that the PNP’s stand remains the same: Advincula should substantiate his claims with evidence.

“As we have said, his sworn statement is needed and not only what he said (in the press conference. He has to substantiate what he said with physical evidence and if he has, documentary evidence,” the police general also said.

For his part, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said he is doubtful of Advincula’s claims, stressing that the latter should back up his accusations with solid evidence.

“Let us not be hasty in giving credence to what he is saying. From what I heard and read, he has been lying at every turn,” Lorenzana said.

Police and the military earlier said they have not monitored any specific threat to oust the president. — Kristine Joy Patag