The Philippine National Police presented Peter Joemel Advincula, claiming to be "Bikoy" of the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" video series, in a news conference on May 23, 2019.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
‘Bikoy’ released after posting bail — reports
(Philstar.com) - May 25, 2019 - 11:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Joemel Advincula — the man who claimed to be “Bikoy” who appeared on videos linking the first family to the illegal drug trade — is reportedly poised to be released from police custody Saturday after posting bail over his pending charges.

News5 reported that Advincula was discharged from the Philippine National Police General Hospital after suffering from high blood pressure Friday. He already posted bail for estafa charges filed before the Baguio Regional Trial Court, the PNP reportedly said Friday.

There is no standing warrant of arrest against Advincula, authorities said.

In an interview with DZMM radio, Advincula, whose credibility has been repeatedly questioned, said he would stay with his family and would “prioritize” hiring a lawyer to back his claims against the opposition.

Advincula first surfaced at the office of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines on May 3. He identified himself as “Bikoy,” the hooded figure in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” (The True Narcolist) videos accusing President Rodrigo Duterte and his family of involvement in drug trafficking.

Malacañang, a day after Advincula's press conference, cast doubt on Advincula’s credibility and raised the man's supposed criminal record of having been convicted on crimes of moral turpitude. 

Senate President Vicente Sotto earlier said Advincula—while detained at the New Bilibid Prison—was the same person who reached out to his office in 2016 accusing top officials of the previous Aquino administration of links to an alleged drug syndicate called “Quadrangle.” 

In a stunning about-face, Advincula early this week claimed that opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV produced the videos — the contents of which, he said, were all lies aimed at destabilizing the Duterte administration.

For his part, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he is doubtful of Advincula’s claims, stressing that Advincula should back up his accusations with solid evidence.

“Let us not be hasty in giving credence to what he is saying. From what I heard and read, he has been lying at every turn,” Lorenzana said.

Police and the military earlier said they have not monitored any specific threat to oust the president. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with reports from News5 and Kristine Joy Patag

"BIKOY" VIDEOS
