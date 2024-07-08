^

Exam Results

Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examinations

The Philippine Star
July 8, 2024 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 22 out of 103 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on July 8, 2024

1        ALSADO, RODVEY  JAMIN

2        ALVARO, EDGARDO  GONZALES

3        APOSTOL, AMADO JR.  TAPEC

4        ARSENIO, ARNEIL  ARAQUEL

5        BAES, DENNIS  VALDEZ

6        BELTRAN, JEREMIAH  TANGIAN

7        BELTRAN, LIMBERT DEE  MARTINEZ

8        BERNALDEZ, CHRISTIAN  DE GUZMAN

9        BERTULFO, SATURNINO JR  TAUTOAN

10        BIACA, FRANCIS JAY  RIVERA

11        BUITIZON, BRYAN  RAMOS

12        BULALA, NESTOR  MONTECLARO

13        BURGOS, ROVIE  DELOS REYES

14        DE TORRES, ALLAN  HONRADE

15        GUMANGAN, ALFRED JACOB  CARIAGA

16        MACAS, ALEXANDER  TORAYNO

17        MARTINITO, PETER SCOTT  CANONIGO

18        MENDOZA, MICHAEL  NICOLAS

19        SANTOS, BEVERLY  MAXIMO

20        TAMPOY, MARCELO JR  BARCILLANO

21        TATING, RYAN  RIVERA

22        TUBAÑA, JESSIE  BAUTISTA

