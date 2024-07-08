Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examinations
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 22 out of 103 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last June 2024.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on July 8, 2024
1 ALSADO, RODVEY JAMIN
2 ALVARO, EDGARDO GONZALES
3 APOSTOL, AMADO JR. TAPEC
4 ARSENIO, ARNEIL ARAQUEL
5 BAES, DENNIS VALDEZ
6 BELTRAN, JEREMIAH TANGIAN
7 BELTRAN, LIMBERT DEE MARTINEZ
8 BERNALDEZ, CHRISTIAN DE GUZMAN
9 BERTULFO, SATURNINO JR TAUTOAN
10 BIACA, FRANCIS JAY RIVERA
11 BUITIZON, BRYAN RAMOS
12 BULALA, NESTOR MONTECLARO
13 BURGOS, ROVIE DELOS REYES
14 DE TORRES, ALLAN HONRADE
15 GUMANGAN, ALFRED JACOB CARIAGA
16 MACAS, ALEXANDER TORAYNO
17 MARTINITO, PETER SCOTT CANONIGO
18 MENDOZA, MICHAEL NICOLAS
19 SANTOS, BEVERLY MAXIMO
20 TAMPOY, MARCELO JR BARCILLANO
21 TATING, RYAN RIVERA
22 TUBAÑA, JESSIE BAUTISTA
