Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examinations

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 22 out of 103 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on July 8, 2024

1 ALSADO, RODVEY JAMIN

2 ALVARO, EDGARDO GONZALES

3 APOSTOL, AMADO JR. TAPEC

4 ARSENIO, ARNEIL ARAQUEL

5 BAES, DENNIS VALDEZ

6 BELTRAN, JEREMIAH TANGIAN

7 BELTRAN, LIMBERT DEE MARTINEZ

8 BERNALDEZ, CHRISTIAN DE GUZMAN

9 BERTULFO, SATURNINO JR TAUTOAN

10 BIACA, FRANCIS JAY RIVERA

11 BUITIZON, BRYAN RAMOS

12 BULALA, NESTOR MONTECLARO

13 BURGOS, ROVIE DELOS REYES

14 DE TORRES, ALLAN HONRADE

15 GUMANGAN, ALFRED JACOB CARIAGA

16 MACAS, ALEXANDER TORAYNO

17 MARTINITO, PETER SCOTT CANONIGO

18 MENDOZA, MICHAEL NICOLAS

19 SANTOS, BEVERLY MAXIMO

20 TAMPOY, MARCELO JR BARCILLANO

21 TATING, RYAN RIVERA

22 TUBAÑA, JESSIE BAUTISTA