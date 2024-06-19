Licensure Examination for Architects

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,094 out of 3,370 passed the Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc. The examination was held in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this June 11 and 13, 2024.

Roll of successful examinees in the Licensure Examination for Architects held on June 11 and 13, 2024 released on June 19, 2024