^

Exam Results

Licensure Examination for Architects

The Philippine Star
June 19, 2024 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,094 out of 3,370 passed the Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc. The examination was held in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this June 11 and 13, 2024.

Roll of successful examinees in the Licensure Examination for Architects held on June 11 and 13, 2024 released on June 19, 2024

vuukle comment

EXAM RESULTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination

May 27, 2024 - 2:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 640 out of 928 passed the Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi...
May 27, 2024 - 2:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Results Of Licensure Examination For Professional Teachers

May 24, 2024 - 12:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees (46.67%) and 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 examinees...
May 24, 2024 - 12:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

May 14, 2024 - 8:30am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 7,749 out of 11,116 passed the Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao,...
May 14, 2024 - 8:30am
Exam Results
fbtw

Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers

May 13, 2024 - 3:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 23 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R. this May...
May 13, 2024 - 3:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with