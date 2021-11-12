Midwife Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 908 out of 1,774 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2021.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Midwife Licensure Examination. Held on November 7 & 8, 2021. Released on November 12, 2021.