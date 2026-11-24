'The Glory' stars Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun split after 3 years — reports

South Korean stars Lim Ji-yeon (left) and Lee Do-hyun (right) have broken up after three years of dating, South Korean media reported on Nov. 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – “The Glory” co-stars Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have gone their separate ways, South Korea media reports said on Tuesday, November 24.

The Korea Herald reported that Ji-yeon’s agency, the Artist Company, confirmed to South Korean outlet Sports Kyunghyang that their ward and Do-hyun have recently split but remain supportive of each other.

"As this concerns the actor's private life, we ask for your understanding as we cannot disclose specific details, including the reasons for and timing of their breakup,” the agency said.

Lee’s agency, YH Entertainment, also confirmed the breakup.

Ji-yeon and Do-hyun met on the set of the 2022 revenge drama “The Glory,” starring Song Hye-kyo. Ji-yeon played the antagonist to Hye-kyo while Do-hyun portrayed the latter’s love interest.

They went public with their relationship in April 2023.

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