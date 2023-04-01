'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating

MANILA, Philippines — Popular Korean celebrities Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are confirmed to be in a relationship, entertainment news outlet Dispatch reported on Saturday.

Based on the report, the pair started dating after meeting on the set of Korean revenge thriller series "The Glory". After a cast trip last summer, the couple reportedly became interested in one another.

The Dispatch also reported that Do-hyun personally accompanied Ji-yeon home after a cast-and-crew dinner in January which were attended by other "The Glory" cast, including Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo, Park Sung Hoon, Yeom Hye Ran, Jung Sung Il, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo Young, Kim Gun Woo, among others. Do-hyun allegedly said that he was Ji-yeon's manager, suggesting that their managers knew about their relationship.

Photos of the two traveling to and from dates together were also published by the news entertainment outlet.

Do-hyun’s agency, Yuehua Entertainment, released a statement on Saturday confirming the report of Dispatch about their romantic relationship.

“After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know another,” the agency said.

Artist Company, Ji-yeon's agency also confirmed the report, stating that “Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings.”

Do-hyun stars in famous K-dramas such as "18 Again", "Prison Playbook," "Hotel del Luna," "Youth of May", among others. His performance in "18 Again" earned him the Best New Actor award in television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Ji-yeon's popular K-dramas include "The Doctors", "Blow Breeze", "Welcome 2 Life", to name a few.

The revenge thriller series "The Glory" starring the Do-hyun, Ji-yeon and Song Hye Kyo has risen to be the seventh most-watched non-English show on Netflix.