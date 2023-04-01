^

Korean Wave

'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 12:56pm
'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating
Posters from Korean revenge thriller series "The Glory" starring Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon.
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Popular Korean celebrities Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are confirmed to be in a relationship, entertainment news outlet Dispatch reported on Saturday.

Based on the report, the pair started dating after meeting on the set of Korean revenge thriller series "The Glory". After a cast trip last summer, the couple reportedly became interested in one another.

The Dispatch also reported that Do-hyun personally accompanied Ji-yeon home after a cast-and-crew dinner in January which were attended by other "The Glory" cast, including Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo, Park Sung Hoon, Yeom Hye Ran, Jung Sung Il, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo Young, Kim Gun Woo, among others. Do-hyun allegedly said that he was Ji-yeon's manager, suggesting that their managers knew about their relationship.

Photos of the two traveling to and from dates together were also published by the news entertainment outlet.

Do-hyun’s agency, Yuehua Entertainment, released a statement on Saturday confirming the report of Dispatch about their romantic relationship.

“After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know another,” the agency said.

Artist Company, Ji-yeon's agency also confirmed the report, stating that “Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings.”

Do-hyun stars in famous K-dramas such as "18 Again", "Prison Playbook," "Hotel del Luna," "Youth of May", among others. His performance in "18 Again" earned him the Best New Actor award in television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Ji-yeon's popular K-dramas include "The Doctors", "Blow Breeze", "Welcome 2 Life", to name a few.

The revenge thriller series "The Glory" starring the Do-hyun, Ji-yeon and Song Hye Kyo has risen to be the seventh most-watched non-English show on Netflix. 

DATING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' Suga getting own documentary on Disney+
3 hours ago

BTS' Suga getting own documentary on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Suga is the latest member of Kpop group BTS to get his own solo documentary on Disney+.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young reunite in 'Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon'
4 hours ago

Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young reunite in 'Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Fans of Bong-soon and Min-hyuk can again catch a glimpse of the odd couple from the hit 2017 romance drama "Strong Girl Bong-soon"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin celebrate 1st wedding anniversary
1 day ago

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Korean celebrity couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin celebrated their first wedding anniversary today. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'
3 days ago

Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
This will be Kim Woo-bin's second series after 2022's "Our Blues" since a six-year hiatus from television shows following...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador
3 days ago

BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Fashion label Calvin Klein launched the debut of its new global ambassador Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS as part of its...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May
3 days ago

Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be staging a solo concert for the first time in the Philippines this May after visiting thrice...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with