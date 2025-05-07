Met Gala: Diana Ross returns after 22 years in 18-foot train

Diana Ross and her grandson Evan Ross arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer Diana Ross made a surprise return to the Met Gala red carpet after over two decades in glamorous fashion.

Prior to the 2025 edition, Ross had not attended what is considered fashion's biggest night since 2003.

This year, the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition of the same name, which looks into the history of Black dandyism.

If Ross' appearance didn't turn enough heads, her outfit by Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie surely did as she wore a silver-white gown complemented by a feathery cape and matching hat.

The cape's train was 18 feet long that draped the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps and had to be taken care of by six handlers, one of them is actor and Ross' son Evan who convinced the singer to make a comeback.

Another of Ross' children, Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, also attended the Met Gala but arrived after her mother's big moment.

The 81-year-old Ross described her outfit as a "forever family dress" as she had all the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered into the garment.

This year's Met Gala chairs with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. Honorary chair LeBron James pulled out at the last minute due to an injury.

