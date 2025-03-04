Lee Jun Hyuk includes Manila in 1st fan meeting tour

^

Korean actor Lee Jun-hyuk is coming to the Philippines for the first time as part of his debut fan meeting tour.
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Jun-hyuk is coming to the Philippines for the first time as part of his debut fan meeting tour.

Jun-hyuk's agency Ace Factory released a poster for the actor's "Let Me In" fan meeting tour on its social media accounts, revealing stops in Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila, and Seoul.

More tour stops as well as the venue and ticket prices for the Manila leg will be announced at a later date.

The actor — who turns 41 years old on March 13 — is best known for his roles in series such as "Stranger," "Vigilante," "Designated Survivor: 60 Days," "365: Repeat the Year," and "Dark Hole."

He's also appeared in movies like "The Roundup: No Way Out," "Firefighters," "No Mercy," "Baseball Girl," and last year's "Firefighters."

Jun-hyuk most recently starred in the show "Love Scout" where he played a capable assistant to Han Ji-min's Kang Ji-yun, the head of a headhunting company.

