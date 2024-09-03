YG Entertainment to crack down on deepfake content featuring its stars

(L-R) Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK pose after being presented with a cake at an event to promote their film 'Born Pink', marking the group's eighth anniversary, in Seoul on August 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Talent agency YG Entertainment is set to take legal action against those responsible for deepfake videos and photos involving its artists.

In a statement released on their website, YG Entertainment said that they are monitoring malicious content online.

"We are seriously concerned about the ongoing creation and circulation of inappropriate deepfake content (AI-based synthetic videos) involving our artists," it said.

"We are continuously monitoring these extensive and malicious illegal activities, actively working to remove and block such content. We are also pursuing all possible legal measures, including criminal proceedings, to address these issues," it added.

YG Entertainment said that they are committed to "firmly and rigorously responding to any illegal acts that significantly harm the dignity and reputation of our artists."

The South Korean entertainment company is known managing a roster of popular K-pop artists and entertainers such as BLACKPINK, Treasure, Babymonstaer, Yoo In Na, Jang Ki Yong and Lee Sung Kyung.

The statement follows reports of Telegram chat rooms distributing deepfake pornography featuring various idols.

