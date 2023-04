BTS' Suga getting own documentary on Disney+

BACOLOD, Philippines — Suga is the latest member of Kpop group BTS to get his own solo documentary on Disney+.

"Suga: Road to D-Day" will follow the Korean artist around the world — Seoul, Tokyo, Las Vegas, San Francisco, among others — on a musical pilgrimmage, showcasing and expanding his impressive artistry as viewers connect with him more intimately.

"This is my first time walking down this road. I'm really excited right now," Suga says in a teaser video for the documentary. "Whenever a concert ends and I go in [and say] 'Ah, I'm tired.' No like, it’s my first time doing this in my life! Even in Korea I’ve never done this before."

The teaser trailer also features snapshots of Suga traveling by plane, bus and driving during sunset through a desert.

The documentary, which is yet to have an official release date, arrives on the heels of Suga's fellow BTS member J-Hope releasing "j-hope IN THE BOX" on Disney+ wherein latter details the creation of his first solo album.

Also currently streaming on Disney+ is "IN THE SOOP: Friendcation" following BTS' V with his colleagues Park Seojun, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik and Peakboy going on a friends trip, and the 4K concert film of BTS’ November 2021 Sofi Stadium performance "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA."

Suga has been making a name for himself individually as Agust D, releasing solo mixes and collaborating with artists like Coldplay, PSY, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers and Halsey.

Earlier this year Suga was announced as a new global ambassador for fashion house Valentino as one of the company's DI.VA.s ambassadors, a short cut for Different Values.

He also announced his first-ever world tour which will take him to the United States, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and back home to South Korea.

