Manila among Moonbin's last public performances before untimely passing

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop fans and artists are still grieving from the death of Moonbin, a member of the Korean boy band Astro, who was 25 years old when he passed away.

A spokesperson for the National Police Agency said Moonbin — whose real name is Moon Bin — was found dead at his home in southern Seoul last Wednesday, adding that there was no evidence of foul play.

"On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky," said Fantagio Music in confirming his death, without disclosing the cause.

It was just last month when Moonbin was in Manila with his fellow Astro member Sanha, with whom he forms the sub-unit simply named Moonbin & Sanha, for the "Diffusion" fan concert at the New Frontier Theater.

It was the first time the Astro sub-unit came to the Philippines since its 2020 debut, and both individuals' first time back in the country in seven years which they dutily reminded the crowd about since it was around the time Astro had just debuted.

Apart from performances of their songs and banters with the audience, Moonbin & Sanha played games which led to the two dancing to BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" and NewJeans' "OMG" as consequences.

Moonbin & Sanha had been set to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert — one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea — in May, while Astro was in the middle of their Diffusion Fan Con Tour across Asia.

The Department of Health urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.

