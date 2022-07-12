^

Korean Wave

Blackpink first K-pop group to host in-game concert on PUBG Mobile

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 4:33pm
Blackpink first K-pop group to host in-game concert on PUBG Mobile
Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa.
@blackpinkofficial via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Blackpink will become the first Korean act to have an in-game concert following a collaboration with PUBG Mobile, also a debut venture for the hit mobile game.

Both the group and the game officially announced the collaboration with a blank and pink poster for "The Virtual."

The in-game concert will be held on July 22 to 23 and 29 to 30 in North and South America, and on July 23 to 24 and July 30 to 31 for the rest of the world.

As per Soompi's report, a representative for Blackpink's record label YG Entertainment said that through the game's technology, "The Virtual" will feature three-dimensional avatars of the group's members — partially obtained through motion capture — as well as three-dimensional sounds.

The representative also said a special track will be unveiled at "The Virtual," setting up the group's much-awaited comeback this August.

Related: Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

PUBG Mobile also invited the public to download the game and be present on July 15 to receive a free in-game concert ticket while a concert resource pack will be available for download on July 16.

This will be Blackpink's second collaboration with PUBG Mobile as the game used songs from the group's debut Korea album "THE ALBUM" as lobby background music.

A number of artists have dipped their toes into in-game concerts in recent years. Ariana Grande and Travis Scott have performed on Fortnite while Lil Nas X has performed on Roblox.

Blackpink is composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. It first debuted in August 2016, releasing several single albums and extended plays before dropping "Blackpink in Your Area" in 2018 and "THE ALBUM" in 2020.

The group's hit singles include "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," "Lovesick Girls," "Boombayah," and "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez.

RELATED: Jennie Kim hints on Blackpink's upcoming comeback

BLACKPINK

KPOP

PUBG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LIST: BTS projects to be produced by Disney
5 hours ago

LIST: BTS projects to be produced by Disney

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Disney has signed a deal with Hybe, the company underwhich BTS' label Big Hit Music is a subsidiary, to produce projects about...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Charlie Dizon happy for batchmate Chanty for being K-pop idol
1 day ago

Charlie Dizon happy for batchmate Chanty for being K-pop idol

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon was in cloud nine upon learning that her friend Chantal Videla, now known as Chanty, made...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' V sings along to Paolo Sandejas' song on drive vlog
2 days ago

BTS' V sings along to Paolo Sandejas' song on drive vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
BTS' V treated fans to a selection of easy listening, pop hits, and old but gold music including Paolo Sandejas' "Sorry" on...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Bawal po mainggit': Bryanboy answers fans' comments on mispronunciation of V's name
10 days ago

'Bawal po mainggit': Bryanboy answers fans' comments on mispronunciation of V's name

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Bryanboy takes on the comments and ire of the fans of BTS' V on his latest TikTok posts.
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Umbrella Academy,' 'Money Heist: Korea' dominate Netflix views in debut weekend
11 days ago

'The Umbrella Academy,' 'Money Heist: Korea' dominate Netflix views in debut weekend

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
"Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" and the third season of "The Umbrella Academy" dominated the viewership on streaming...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expect first baby
June 27, 2022 - 4:35pm

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expect first baby

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | June 27, 2022 - 4:35pm
K-drama star Son Ye Jin is pregnant with her first baby with husband Hyun Bin. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with