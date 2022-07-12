Blackpink first K-pop group to host in-game concert on PUBG Mobile

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Blackpink will become the first Korean act to have an in-game concert following a collaboration with PUBG Mobile, also a debut venture for the hit mobile game.

Both the group and the game officially announced the collaboration with a blank and pink poster for "The Virtual."

The in-game concert will be held on July 22 to 23 and 29 to 30 in North and South America, and on July 23 to 24 and July 30 to 31 for the rest of the world.

As per Soompi's report, a representative for Blackpink's record label YG Entertainment said that through the game's technology, "The Virtual" will feature three-dimensional avatars of the group's members — partially obtained through motion capture — as well as three-dimensional sounds.

The representative also said a special track will be unveiled at "The Virtual," setting up the group's much-awaited comeback this August.

Related: Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

PUBG Mobile also invited the public to download the game and be present on July 15 to receive a free in-game concert ticket while a concert resource pack will be available for download on July 16.

This will be Blackpink's second collaboration with PUBG Mobile as the game used songs from the group's debut Korea album "THE ALBUM" as lobby background music.

A number of artists have dipped their toes into in-game concerts in recent years. Ariana Grande and Travis Scott have performed on Fortnite while Lil Nas X has performed on Roblox.

Blackpink is composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. It first debuted in August 2016, releasing several single albums and extended plays before dropping "Blackpink in Your Area" in 2018 and "THE ALBUM" in 2020.

The group's hit singles include "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," "How You Like That," "Lovesick Girls," "Boombayah," and "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez.

RELATED: Jennie Kim hints on Blackpink's upcoming comeback