'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed

MANILA, Philippines — It whale definitely be not the last episode that will be airing tonight for everybody's favorite K-drama couple. The second season of the show featuring the whale couple, Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) and Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh), has been confirmed to return for a second season sometime in 2024.

Just when faithful and dreamy Jun-ho seems to finally get his happy ending with the brilliant Attorney Woo at tonight's finale, events are threatening to mar their already shaky relationship with several revelations last night tied to our lead female's real parentage.

There's so much to be discussed with just one episode left and much hope for Attorney Woo and her colleagues at Hanbada Law Firm that it warrants more episodes as it continues to top viewing in its native South Korea and even on streaming on Netflix Philippines.

AStory chief executive officer Lee Sang-baek was quoted on August 17 in several reports that the production company hopes and plans to produce a second season.

“Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024,” he said.

He continued that coordination is key as he hopes that there will be no changes in the cast, director, writer and production team.

“As long as there are no unexpected changes, the goal is to maintain more than 90 percent of the same members as now. For this reason, it will take a considerable amount of time to coordinate, but the plan to produce Season 2 has not changed,” he added.

There are plans to produce content related to the hit show, including a musical, while the second season is underway. It currently has a serialized webtoon with 60 episodes. Reports of a US remake surfaced last July.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" premiered on June 29 on cable channel ENA in Korea and on Netflix in select territories. It tells the story of Woo Young-woo, South Korea's first-ever law summa cum laude living with autism spectrum disorder. Gifted with eidetic memory, Attorney Woo pursues her love for law despite the hurdles and stigma she faces due to her condition.

