Permission to stay: BTS' 'In the SOOP' site open for Airbnb booking for only $7

Guests will get the chance to find a moment of peace in the lush countryside of South Korea’s Gangwon region – just as the seven members did while enjoying everyday life and rest, as seen on the original content produced by HYBE.

MANILA, Philippines — The property where Korean superstars BTS stayed during the filming of HYBE’s original content, "IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2," is now on Airbnb and open for an overnight stay.

Guests will get the chance to find a moment of peace in the lush countryside of South Korea’s Gangwon region – just as the seven members did while enjoying everyday life and rest, as seen on the original content produced by HYBE.

During the second season of "IN THE SOOP BTS," the band members experienced leisurely moments and reconnected with nature amid their busy schedules.

Guests will stay at the property, which is a part of a larger estate, and relive their favorite "IN THE SOOP BTS" moments, such as reading books in the study like RM, relaxing like Jin on the unicorn-shaped float in the home’s pool, finding creative inspiration and strumming guitars like Suga, snapping selfies with a Polaroid like J-hope or painting on a canvas as V does.

Some of the same furniture and amenities that appeared on the show are also there, so guests can truly channel the lifestyle of BTS.

Living Room - Photo by Time of Blue Kitchen - Photo by Time of Blue Bedroom - Photo by Time of Blue Karaoke - Photo by Time of Blue Workout room - Photo by Time of Blue Dining area (left) and staircase leading to the bedroom - Photo by Time of Blue View of the mountains and the pool area from the inside - Photo by Time of Blue Mountain views - Photo by Time of Blue < >

Guests can request to book this stay on Tuesday, August 2 from 11 a.m. KST (10 a.m. PHT) at airbnb.com/inthesoopbts. The stay costs only $7 — a nod to the group's seven members.

This one-night stay is available for one participant and their fellow guest and is not a contest. The $7 fee (around P390) excludes taxes and other fees.

While only one overnight stay will be offered, “geok jeong ma” — there will be an opportunity to check out the "IN THE SOOP BTS" property while staying at other listings near the property soon.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Seoul, South Korea. Round trip car transportation will be provided for the 20-minute journey from KTX PyeongChang station to the "IN THE SOOP BTS" property.

RELATED: LIST: BTS projects to be produced by Disney