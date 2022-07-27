^

Korean Wave

Permission to stay: BTS' 'In the SOOP' site open for Airbnb booking for only $7

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 3:38pm
Permission to stay: BTS' 'In the SOOP' site open for Airbnb booking for only $7
Guests will get the chance to find a moment of peace in the lush countryside of South Korea’s Gangwon region – just as the seven members did while enjoying everyday life and rest, as seen on the original content produced by HYBE.
Airbnb/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The property where Korean superstars BTS stayed during the filming of HYBE’s original content, "IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2," is now on Airbnb and open for an overnight stay. 

Guests will get the chance to find a moment of peace in the lush countryside of South Korea’s Gangwon region – just as the seven members did while enjoying everyday life and rest, as seen on the original content produced by HYBE.

During the second season of "IN THE SOOP BTS," the band members experienced leisurely moments and reconnected with nature amid their busy schedules. 

Guests will stay at the property, which is a part of a larger estate, and relive their favorite "IN THE SOOP BTS" moments, such as reading books in the study like RM, relaxing like Jin on the unicorn-shaped float in the home’s pool, finding creative inspiration and strumming guitars like Suga, snapping selfies with a Polaroid like J-hope or painting on a canvas as V does.

Some of the same furniture and amenities that appeared on the show are also there, so guests can truly channel the lifestyle of BTS. 

 

 

Guests can request to book this stay on Tuesday, August 2 from 11 a.m. KST (10 a.m. PHT) at airbnb.com/inthesoopbts. The stay costs only $7 — a nod to the group's seven members.

This one-night stay is available for one participant and their fellow guest and is not a contest. The $7 fee (around P390) excludes taxes and other fees.

While only one overnight stay will be offered, “geok jeong ma” — there will be an opportunity to check out the "IN THE SOOP BTS" property while staying at other listings near the property soon.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Seoul, South Korea. Round trip car transportation will be provided for the 20-minute journey from KTX PyeongChang station to the "IN THE SOOP BTS" property.

RELATEDLIST: BTS projects to be produced by Disney

BTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Finding fame... and family? AleXa's Korean-American K-pop dream
13 days ago

Finding fame... and family? AleXa's Korean-American K-pop dream

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 13 days ago
Korean-American K-pop star AleXa has wanted to be on stage since she was a kid, but her search for fame in South...
Korean Wave
fbtw
From 'Anti' to 'V Live': A K-pop glossary for newbies
13 days ago

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': A K-pop glossary for newbies

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 13 days ago
Newcomers to the K-pop world will often find themselves lost in an online culture riddled with inside jokes, confusing terms...
Korean Wave
fbtw
TWICE members renew contract with JYP Entertainment
14 days ago

TWICE members renew contract with JYP Entertainment

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
All nine members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with their label JYP Entertainment, a representative for the agency...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink first K-pop group to host in-game concert on PUBG Mobile
July 12, 2022 - 4:33pm

Blackpink first K-pop group to host in-game concert on PUBG Mobile

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 12, 2022 - 4:33pm
K-pop group Blackpink will become the first Korean act to have an in-game concert following a collaboration with PUBG Mobile,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: BTS projects to be produced by Disney
July 12, 2022 - 1:35pm

LIST: BTS projects to be produced by Disney

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 12, 2022 - 1:35pm
Disney has signed a deal with Hybe, the company underwhich BTS' label Big Hit Music is a subsidiary, to produce projects about...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Charlie Dizon happy for batchmate Chanty for being K-pop idol
July 11, 2022 - 1:42pm

Charlie Dizon happy for batchmate Chanty for being K-pop idol

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | July 11, 2022 - 1:42pm
Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon was in cloud nine upon learning that her friend Chantal Videla, now known as Chanty, made...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with