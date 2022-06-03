^

Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 6:15pm
Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams
Korean girl group and YG Entertainment-managed BLACKPINK
MANILA, Philippines — South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken yet another record as the quartet exceeded seven billion streams on Spotify in all credits, becoming the first K-pop female act and the first girl group worldwide that has achieved it the fastest.

The news came out after Blackpink has recently just reached another major milestone as the first K-pop girl group to be on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The only two other female groups who have graced Rolling Stone are the Spice Girls and Destiny's Child.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, and is composed of members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose.

