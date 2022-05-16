'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon is the new face of Bench

MANILA, Philippines — "Squid Game" actor Wi Ha Joon is the new celebrity endorser of fashion retail giant Bench.

In the hit K-drama series, Wi Ha Joon played the character of Hwang Jun Ho, the police officer who invaded the game in search of his missing brother.

The 30-year-old actor also appeared in other popular series such as "Something In The Rain," "Romance Is A Bonus Book," "18 Again" and "Bad And Crazy."

In a social media post by Bench on Instagram, the South Korean actor stunned in a campaign with a messaging stating, "Up your denim game."

The K-drama star also looked dashing in the campaign video shared by Bench.

The campaign photos featured Ha Joon in denim jeans and denim jacket, which just matched Bench's fashion forecast saying, "Denim-on-denim trend is here to stay."

