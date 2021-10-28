



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
'Squid Game' creator hits back at LeBron James

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 3:09pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Squid Game' creator hits back at LeBron James
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers gets interviewed after the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2021 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game" creator, clapped back at NBA superstar LeBron James after the Lakers forward said that he didn't like the ending of the popular Netflix series.



Hwang was interviewed by The Guardian, asking him what's his reaction to LeBron's comment. 



"Have you seen 'Space Jam 2'?" Hwang said.



"LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series," he added. 



Hwang then said that LeBron should create his own sequel. 



"If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel," Hwang said.



"I'll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending'," he added. 



LeBron and teammate Anthony Davis were two of the millions around the world who watched "Squid Game."



LeBron said he likes the show except for the ending. 



"I didn't like the ending though," Lebron said. 



"I know they start it off with a Season 2 but, like, get on the f---ng flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?" he added.



