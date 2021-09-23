







































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
BTS, Coldplay reunite in New York

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 5:51pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Coldplay via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of their collaboration single release, BTS and Coldplay reunited in New York City as seen on Coldplay’s Instagram post. 



In the photo, the K-pop superstars stand side by side with the Coldplay members, as they all pose for the camera.



This is definitely a perfect way to tease their fans as “My Universe” is slated to be released on September 24 at 1:00 p.m. KST, followed by a behind the scenes documentary on September 26 at 9:00 p.m. KST. 



This would be the two groups' second official meeting, following Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin’s visit to South Korea back in April to work on the band’s upcoming collaborative single with BTS. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)








 



Earlier this year, BTS covered Coldplay’s 2005 hit track "Fix You" for their MTV Unplugged performance, catching the attention of the band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin, and the rest, as they say, is history. 



Written by both BTS and Coldplay, and produced by legendary music producer Max Martin, “My Universe” is poised to set another record breaking hit. 



RELATED: BTS ARMY cancels James Corden after joking 'unusual visitors,' '15-year-old girls'


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

