Meet and greet with Korean idols: Koreatown's lined-up activities in Malate revealed
The electrifying chemistry between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin brings the Netflix series Crash Landing On You to greater heights. Photos below show the Korean stars in scenes from the romantic-comedy drama.

                     

                        

                           
Meet and greet with Korean idols: Koreatown's lined-up activities in Malate revealed

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 4:35pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila City Hall revealed the activities lined-up in the upcoming Koreatown in Malate. 



Koreatown, a hub with everything Korean in the heart of Manila, has finally popped up in the country. 



"The Manila Koreatown is meant to showcase Korean culture right in the nation's capital. This will also strengthen our relationship with Korea. And I am pretty sure that this project will be supported by both the Filipino and Korean communities,” 2nd District Manila Councilor Uno Lim and the principal author of Manila Koreatown said. 



“Thank you to the Manila City Council and to our Mayor Isko Moreno who approved this ordinance," he added. 



The Koreatown will be the first and official sanctioned Korean community with activities lined-up such as the Korean Food and Drink Festival (Bibimbap Festival), Korean Restaurants Festival.



With partnership with the South Korean Embassy, Koreatown will also showcase Korean artists live in concerts, movies and television series tours. 



According to the statement released to media, Filipino favorites Blackpink and BTS, Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho and “Crash Landing On You” lead stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will all be here to meet and greet with the Pinoy fans personally.



Aside from these, Manila Koreatown is also into charity and volunteer works. Recently, they held a community pantry for everyone who has been affected by the pandemic. Extended help from the Korean community are pouring so another one will be held on July 10 in Remedios Circle (Malate, Manila). The group is also actively helping during calamities and disasters in the country. 



Manila Koreatown will also doing the Danoje Festival here so there's no need to go to Korea and experience it. Danoje Festival is one of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is celebrated for four weeks with different ritual performances shown. 



A Sculpture Design Competition for the Manila Koreatown's arc was also held. The screening committee has yet to announce their chosen design anytime to the public.



Likewise, beauty pageant called the Mr. and Miss Manila Koreatown is also on the loop. 



RELATED: 'Korea Town' soon to rise in Malate, Manila


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

2 hours ago

                              
                              
The Manila City Hall revealed the activities lined-up in the upcoming Koreatown in Malate.

                                                         


      

         

            
