LIST: K-dramas that cured second lead syndrome

MANILA, Philippines — Love triangles in K-dramas for the most part are only for show.

While writers introduce conflict by making it seem like the lead character has romantic competition when it comes to their love, there’s seldom any real contest by the story’s conclusion.

This common trope has left fans devasted for brokenhearted supporting characters with “second lead syndrome.”

Fortunately, these K-dramas dared to break the curse by fatefully handing a happy ending to the second lead.

‘Dream High’

“Dream High” tells the story of six students working their way to stardom as they deal with issues on romance, friendships and the entertainment industry.

The first half of the series builds on the relationship between Go Hye-Mi (Bae Suzy) and Jin Guk (Ok Taecyeon), leading with their childhood memories and romantic gestures toward one another.

Jin Guk gradually faded in the background towards the end of the show as his career rose. Second lead Song Sam-Dong (Kim Soo-Hyun) stepped in and developed a more intimate relationship with Hye Mi.

‘Empress Ki’

“Empress Ki” features a Goryeo-born woman who ascends into power despite restrictions in the ancient class system.

Ki (Ha Ji-Won) has been in love with Wang Yoo (Joo Jin-Mo) for a long time, but he prioritized his kingdom above his feelings for her, which made them lose each other along the way.

Luckily, she eventually found love in Emperor Ta Hwan (Ji Chang-Wook), who is willing to give up his empire and his life for Ki. He always obeyed her command despite the risks.

‘Queen of Reversals’

“Queen of Reversals” is about a career woman who deals with the ups and downs of her professional and personal life.

Hwang Tae-Hee (Kim Nam-Joo) built a life for herself when she fell in love with and married Bong Joon-Soo (Jung Joon-Ho). A work reversal, however, left Tae Hee’s life in shambles and her marriage in danger.

She ended up falling in love with her apathetic chaebol boss Goo Yong-Shik (Park Si-Hoo), who did not take his job seriously until Tae Hee guided him and he fell for her.

‘Fashion King’

“Fashion King” revolves around aspiring designer Kang Young-Gul (Yoo Ah-In), who never dreamed until he met Lee Ga-Young (Shin Se-Kyung), a natural at the craft.

The problem is chaebol Jung Jae-Hyuk (Lee Je-Hoon) is interested in Ga Young and will do anything to get her, despite Ga Young being interested in Young Gul.

An unfortunate incident with Young Gul ended with Jae Hyuk and Ga Young together.

‘King of Baking Kim Tak-Goo’

“King of Baking Kim Tak-Goo” narrates the story of a young baker who is determined to become the best in the country while overcoming many obstacles.

Kim Tak-Goo (Yoon Shi-Yoon) is expected to take over his family’s business, which angers his half-brother Ma Joon (Joo Won) as he attempts to steal Tak Goo’s childhood friend Shin Yoo-Kyung (Eugene).

The show concluded with Kim Tak-Goo and Ma Joon reaching a truce, and the latter did end up with Yoo Kyung.

‘The Good Wife’

“The Good Wife” focuses on Kim Hye-Kyung (Jeon Do-Yeon), who resumes her career after years of hiatus when her husband Lee Tae Joon (Yoo Ji-Tae) got arrested for corruption.

Hye Kyung enters a law firm handled by old law school buddy Seo Joong-Won (Yoon Kye-Sang), as they work together in solving cases left and right.

Hye Kyung eventually had to represent against Tae Joon, and she grew closer to Joong Won. Despite Tae Joon not agreeing to the divorce between him and Hye Kyung, he could not do anything with the fact that she fell in love with Joong Won.

‘How to Meet a Perfect Neighbor’

“How to Meet a Perfect Neighbor” puts at odds infamous playboy Baek Soo-Chan (Kim Seung-Woo) and secretary Jung Yoon-Hee (Bae Doona) as fate draws them together to live next door.

Yoon Hee and Soo Chan eventually grew closer as they helped each other overcome their obstacles.

Yoon Hee, however, ended up with her boss Yoo Joon-Seok (Park Si-Hoo) at the end of the series.