Blackpink's Rosé to perform first solo song at 'The Show' ahead of release

Blackpink's RosÃ© to perform first solo song at 'The Show' ahead of release
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Rosé of girl group Blackpink is set to sing her solo debut track at their online concert “The Show” on January 31.

Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment on Monday released details on Rosé’s much-anticipated solo debut.

“The music video for the title song of Rosé’s solo album was finished in mid-January. We plan to officially announce the album release schedule soon,” YG said in a statement.

Although it is unusual in K-pop to pre-release the stage of a new song through a livestreamed concert, Rosé negotiated with YG to perform her first solo song ahead of its official release through "The Show" as a treat for Blinks who have patiently waited.

Blackpink's online concert, initially set for December 2020, was postponed to this month in compliance with South Korea's COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Rosé is the second Blackpink member to debut, following Jennie’s “Solo” in 2018.

YG described her solo song to “contain the merits of a sweet and soulful vocal” as well as a “distinctive song from existing Blackpink music.”

The Korean idol trended on social media on Monday with Blinks “ready for Rosé solo.”

 

