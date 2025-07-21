â€˜Green Bonesâ€™ scores major wins at 8th Eddys

‘Green Bones’ scores major wins at 8th Eddys

Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid (fourth and sixth from left) with their acting trophies at the 8th Eddys held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resort, Pasay City on July 20, 2025. National Artist for Film Ricky Lee (second from left), GMA Films' Nessa Valdellon (fifth from left), and talent managers Katrina Aguila (extreme left), and Jan Enriquez (seventh from left) are also in the photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid starrer “Green Bones” took home the majority of the awards at last night’s (July 21) 8th Eddys.

Dennis and Ruru repeat their wins at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024, taking home the best actor and best supporting actor awards, respectively. Ruru is tied with Aga Muhlach for his portrayal in “Uninvited.”

“Green Bones” also won Best Picture, Best Cinematography and Best Director for Zig Dulay.

Marian Rivera got another best actress recognition for her Cinemalaya lead debut film “Balota.” Seasoned star Lorna Tolentino took her best supporting actress plum for her role in the supernatural horror “Espantaho.”

Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo were named Box Office Heroes for their hit sequel “Hello, Love, Again.” Vice Ganda and exes Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia were also cited for the same award for their respective entries, “And the Breadwinner Is…” and “Unhappy For You.”

Here are the other winners and special awards:

Best Screenplay: “Under A Piaya Moon”

Best Production Design: “The Kingdom”

Best Musical Score: Vincent de Jesus for “Isang Himala”

Best Sound: “Topakk”

Best Editing and Best Original Theme Song: “My Future You”

Best Visual Effects: “Espantaho”

Rising Producer Circle Awardee - Nathan Studios

Producer of the Year - GMA Pictures

Movie Icon Award: Kidlat Tahimik

Joe Quirino Memorial Award: Ogie Diaz

Manny Pichel Memorial Award: Crispina Belen

Isah V. Red Award: RS Francisco

The 8th Eddys, or Entertainment Editors’ Choice Awards, is organized by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd).

