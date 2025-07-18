'Captain Planet' live-action show in development by Netflix, Leonardo DiCaprio

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix won the bidding war to develop a live-action series adaptation of the '90s animated show "Captain Planet and the Planeteers."

The original series by Ted Turner and Barbara Pyle follows five young people from different continents who wield magic rings given to them by the spirit of the Earth.

Each ring bears the power of the elements, the fifth with the power of Heart, and when combined, can summon the hero Captain Planet who aids them in solving environmental-political issues.

Assisting Netflix in development are Berlanti Studios of veteran producer Greg Berlanti, its home company, Warner Bros. Television, and Appian Way of Oscar winner and noted environment champion Leonardo DiCaprio.

Berlanti is best known for developing the DC Universe on the small screen through the CW channel with shows like "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow."

"The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" writer-producer Tara Hernandez will pen the new adaptation. Jennifer Davisson, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman are all executive producers.

Plans for a live-action "Captain Planet" began nearly a decade ago when Appian Way and Paramount Pictures tapped Glen Powell and Jono Matt — who is also a producer on the new project — to write a feature film script.

