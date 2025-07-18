^

Richard Gomez, Lino Cayetano set movie comeback in 'Salvageland'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 1:31pm
Richard Gomez, Lino Cayetano set movie comeback in 'Salvageland'
Richard Gomez and Elijah Canlas shooting "Salvageland"
Shugo Praico via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Entertainer-turned-politificans Richard Gomez and Lino Cayetano are gearing up for their returns to the big screen in "Salvageland" which the latter will direct.

Gomez, currently the congressman for the fourth district of Leyte, has not appeared in movie since 2018's "Three Words to Forever" with Sharon Cuneta and Kathryn Bernardo.

Cayetano, the former congressman for Taguig-Pateros' second district, is best known as a television series director for projects like "Wansapanatym," "Maalaala Mo Kaya," "Tanging Yaman," "Noah," "Mga Anghel na Walang Langit," "Calla Lilly," "Asintado" and "Aryana."

Since finishing his one term as mayor of Taguig, Cayetano served as a director on the ABS-CBN show "Senior High" but his last feature film was 2007's "I've Fallen For You," the first solo movie of ex-love team Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shugo Praico (@shugopraico)

"Salvageland" is set near Mount Pinatubo where a veteran police officer (Gomez) and his rookie son (played by Elijah Canlas) must defend their station when the target of a crime syndicate seeks sanctuary with them.

This is Gomez's first time working with either Cayetano or Canlas.

Cayetano is also producing with his company Rein Entertainment alongside Viva Films, who have enlisted Mon Confiado, Cindy Miranda, McCoy De Leon and Angela Morena to join the cast.

The film recently began production in Zambales where some locals reportedly claimed the film crew have been leaving props and other materials behind from their shoots.

Some locals further claimed the film did not obtain the proper permits to shoot in Zambales.

RELATED: Klarisse de Guzman joins Will Ashley in 'Bar Boys' sequel

ELIJAH CANLAS

LINO CAYETANO

RICHARD GOMEZ
