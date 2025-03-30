^

Entertainment

Sugar Mercado reveals past 7-year romance with Willie Revillame

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 5:58pm
Sugar Mercado reveals past 7-year romance with Willie Revillame
Game show host Willie Revillame and Sexbomb dancer Sugar Mercado
Screenshot via Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer Sugar Mercado revealed that she was in a long-term relationship with TV variety show host and senatorial aspirant Willie Revillame.

Sugar sat down with talent manager and online show host Ogie Diaz for the latter’s YouTube channel, where she publicly acknowledged her seven-year relationship with Willie for the first time.

Ogie began by directly asking her if she was in a relationship with the host.

The former Sexbomb dancer, in her usual comedic way, quipped about it. 

“Hindi ako sure. Hindi naman siya umamin, e. Ang kapal naman ng mukha ko [na] umamin ako, hindi naman siya umamin," Sugar said.

"Hindi ako sure. Baka mamaya nag-bonding lang kami,” she jokingly added. 

When Ogie rephrased the question, asking if, to her knowledge, she and Willie were in a relationship, Sugar immediately confirmed it.

“Oo,” Sugar said. 

“Siyempre nakakahiya naman kung ako lang 'yung ano, 'di ba? Siyempre, kababae kong tao… kahit hindi ako mukhang babae, siyempre may heart din ako, wow!” she added after Ogie commented on her response, wondering if it was because she was unsure whether Willie would open up about their relationship.

The dancer did not disclose the exact years they were together. She and Willie worked on the latter’s TV show "Wil Time Big Time" from 2011 to 2012, and again on GMA’s "Wowowin" in 2017.

Sugar mentioned that Willie was a private person and that she has no regrets about her past decisions.

“At aminado rin naman ako na minahal ko talaga ‘yung tao nang sobra pa,” Sugar said. 

Sugar said that Willie returned her affection and even doted on her daughters from a previous relationship.

"Hanggang ngayon, hindi na maaalis ‘yun sa buhay naming mga anak ko, nasa puso na namin siya habang buhay,” she said. 

“Wala naman akong masasabing hindi maganda sa kanya kasi minahal niya talaga 'yung mga bata,” Sugar added. 

Sugar said she has not seen or spoken to Wilie in a long time.

She also mentioned that she is not looking for a new love, as she is already happy and content with her children. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

WATCH: Sugar Mercado reveals past relationship with Willie Revillame

RELATED: 'Loveless' Sugar Mercado is focused on her businesses

SUGAR MERCADO

WILLIE REVILLAME
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;A girl like you? So lovable&rsquo;: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of &lsquo;PBB Collab&rsquo;

‘A girl like you? So lovable’: Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio 1st evictees of ‘PBB Collab’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
The unlikely and controversial duo of Ashley Ortega and AC Bonifacio were the first to be evicted from the house after garnering...
Entertainment
fbtw
When movies inspire travel and tourism

When movies inspire travel and tourism

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
The surge of travelers visiting famous destinations can boost the economy.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria reinvents herself

Jodi Sta. Maria reinvents herself

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
When Jodi Sta. Maria decided to launch her own shows on her rebranded JSM Channel on YouTube, the question wasn’t why...
Entertainment
fbtw
Loboc Children's Choir of Bohol awarded Gawad CCP Para sa Sining

Loboc Children's Choir of Bohol awarded Gawad CCP Para sa Sining

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
As part of its annual anniversary celebration, the Cultural Center of the Philippines bestows the Gawad CCP Para...
Entertainment
fbtw
Freddie Webb on acting in his &lsquo;twilight years&rsquo;: I&rsquo;m happy, proud and forever grateful

Freddie Webb on acting in his ‘twilight years’: I’m happy, proud and forever grateful

By Leah C. Salterio | 18 hours ago
Freddie Webb first made a name for himself as a hardcourt hero in the ‘60s when he became a star player for the Letran...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Selena's killer denied parole 30 years after murder

Selena's killer denied parole 30 years after murder

9 hours ago
A woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Mexican-American pop star in a Texas motel was denied parole on Thursday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal on motherhood and acting comeback

Kris Bernal on motherhood and acting comeback

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kris Bernal is reflecting on having another baby with husband Perry Choi. They currently have a one-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo embarks on culinary journey

Kathryn Bernardo embarks on culinary journey

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
There really seems to be no stopping actress Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlos Yulo recalls journey to financial growth

Carlos Yulo recalls journey to financial growth

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics Carlos Yulo has joined EastWest as its new brand ambassador.
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos + 2 chefs challenge you to create your own cheesy recipes

Judy Ann Santos + 2 chefs challenge you to create your own cheesy recipes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
In the mood to accept a culinary challenge?
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with