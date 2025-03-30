Sugar Mercado reveals past 7-year romance with Willie Revillame

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer Sugar Mercado revealed that she was in a long-term relationship with TV variety show host and senatorial aspirant Willie Revillame.

Sugar sat down with talent manager and online show host Ogie Diaz for the latter’s YouTube channel, where she publicly acknowledged her seven-year relationship with Willie for the first time.

Ogie began by directly asking her if she was in a relationship with the host.

The former Sexbomb dancer, in her usual comedic way, quipped about it.

“Hindi ako sure. Hindi naman siya umamin, e. Ang kapal naman ng mukha ko [na] umamin ako, hindi naman siya umamin," Sugar said.

"Hindi ako sure. Baka mamaya nag-bonding lang kami,” she jokingly added.

When Ogie rephrased the question, asking if, to her knowledge, she and Willie were in a relationship, Sugar immediately confirmed it.

“Oo,” Sugar said.

“Siyempre nakakahiya naman kung ako lang 'yung ano, 'di ba? Siyempre, kababae kong tao… kahit hindi ako mukhang babae, siyempre may heart din ako, wow!” she added after Ogie commented on her response, wondering if it was because she was unsure whether Willie would open up about their relationship.

The dancer did not disclose the exact years they were together. She and Willie worked on the latter’s TV show "Wil Time Big Time" from 2011 to 2012, and again on GMA’s "Wowowin" in 2017.

Sugar mentioned that Willie was a private person and that she has no regrets about her past decisions.

“At aminado rin naman ako na minahal ko talaga ‘yung tao nang sobra pa,” Sugar said.

Sugar said that Willie returned her affection and even doted on her daughters from a previous relationship.

"Hanggang ngayon, hindi na maaalis ‘yun sa buhay naming mga anak ko, nasa puso na namin siya habang buhay,” she said.

“Wala naman akong masasabing hindi maganda sa kanya kasi minahal niya talaga 'yung mga bata,” Sugar added.

Sugar said she has not seen or spoken to Wilie in a long time.

She also mentioned that she is not looking for a new love, as she is already happy and content with her children. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

WATCH: Sugar Mercado reveals past relationship with Willie Revillame

