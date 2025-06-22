^

Entertainment

Anthony Constantino reveals why he likes Shuvee Etrata

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 1:48pm
Anthony Constantino reveals why he likes Shuvee Etrata
Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino
Sparkle GMA Artist Center via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American model Anthony Constantino opened up about his admiration for former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Shuvee Etrata, sharing the qualities that drew him to her.

Anthony recently made a surprise appearance on "Unang Hirit" to give Shuvee flowers during her guesting. When asked what he admires about her, he said he fell in love with her heart.

“Shuvee really wears her heart on her sleeves with everybody and she has great intentions for every single person she meets, so I think her great heart is what I love the most,” he said.

“Aside from her being very, very pretty talagang ang ganda niya,” he added. 

Shuvee earlier revealed the real score between her and Anthony. 

"Nanliligaw 'yun bago ako pumasok [sa Bahay ni Kuya]," Shuvee explained. "It's the worst thing you could do to a man, saying yes na papasok ka sa 'PBB'."

Shuvee added that she still wants to get to know Anthony better before putting any label on their relationship, as she reiterated that they are just getting to know each other, "Manligaw muna pa siya!"

