'Susuka pero 'di susuko': Xian Lim earns commercial pilot certification

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 1:26pm
Actor Xian Lim recently earned his license as a private pilot.
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Xian Lim is now officially a commercial pilot, having received his commercial pilot license.

Lim shared the news through his Instagram account, posting photos from his training and expressing disbelief over how quickly things unfolded.

"I still can’t believe it. Ang bilis ng mga pangyayari. This journey has truly been life-changing and I’m filled with gratitude. Hindi ako makapaniwala sa bilis ng mga pangyayari," he wrote.

He extended thanks to his mentors and flight school, Top Flite Academy.

"To my @topfliteacademy family, thank you for believing in me and pushing me beyond what I thought was possible. Everything happened so fast, Pero you were there to guide me every moment, every step of the way!"

 

Lim acknowledged Capt. Chiclet Pecson for his patient instruction throughout his flight training.

"To Capt. @chiclet.pecson, thank you for your endless patience and dedication in guiding me sa flights. Every new maneuver, 'di ko talaga akalain na kakayanin ko pero you always pushed me na kakayanin. Susuka pero di susuko. Repetition, repetition, Repetition! Aerobatic maneuvers next! Lezzzgo."

He also credited Capt. Sahl Onglatco and other instructors for keeping students motivated through tough stretches of training.

"To Capt. @sahl.onglatco and all our flight instructors, maraming salamat na you always keep us, students motivated. There is always something to look forward to. Even when things get rough, you make sure we keep the fire burning."

Lim said that earning his license marks only the beginning of his aviation goals.

"Let this be a reminder to myself and to anyone reading this, chasing a dream, that nothing is impossible if you have the heart, the passion, and the right people around you. No matter how loud the world gets, sometimes all you need is one person, one crew, to tell you, you’ve got what it takes."

"To everyone who has been following my aviation journey, maraming salamat!"

