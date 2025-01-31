Xian Lim now officially a private pilot

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Xian Lim announced that he is now officially a private pilot.

In his Instagram account, Xian posted photos and videos of him in training.

"It's official! PRIVATE PILOT. Still in the clouds from everything that happened," Xian wrote.

"Thank you to my Top Flight Academy family here in Subic for making this journey an extra special one!" he added.

He also mentioned and thanked his mentors for guiding him on his journey.

"More flights, more aerodromes, and more and more cross country flights to come!" he said, ending his milestone announcement post with a Chinese New Year greeting.

Xian also explored fields outside of acting, including film direction and production.

RELATED: 'Let's give it a rest': Kim Chiu asks for respect after Xian Lim breakup